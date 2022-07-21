ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PAT MCAFEE: BEARS' JUSTIN FIELDS SEEMS LIKE THE GUY

Cover picture for the articlePat Mcafee appeared on NBC Sports Chicago yesterday and he spoke about the current state of the Bears...

Yardbarker

Bears miss again on a high round tackle

It looks like the Bears may have missed again on a high round tackle. Teven Jenkins career has not gotten off to a very good start. Something Bears fans are all to familiar with. At least this one isn’t on current Gm Ryan Poles. No chalk another one up to Ryan Pace, we will be paying the price of his mistakes for awhile.
The Spun

Bears Have Reportedly Worked Out Veteran Free Agent

The Chicago Bears are in the market for offensive line help with the news that guard Dakota Dozier is out for the year due to ACL surgery. According to ESPN's Field Yates, Chicago worked out veteran offensive lineman Michael Schofield this weekend. Schofield, 31, has extensive experience playing guard and tackle.
Sportico

NFL Embraces Direct-to-Consumer Future With $5 Subscription Product

Click here to read the full article. As the NFL prepared to launch its newest streaming service, league executives considered several possible names. But one stuck out—largely because it followed the market precedent. Fans understood Apple TV+, ESPN+, and Paramount+. Now, there’s NFL+, too. The league unveiled the product today, a $5-a-month offering that includes live game access on mobile devices as well as out-of-market preseason games and on-demand programming. “Today marks an important day in the history of the National Football League with the launch of NFL+,” commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement. “The passionate and dedicated football fans are...
Inside The Warriors

Latest Update on Kevin Durant to Warriors Trade

There has been a lot of noise surrounding Kevin Durant potentially returning to the Golden State Warriors, but each update seems to decrease the likelihood of a reunion. Warriors general manager Bob Meyers recently insinuated that no trade will be happening, and while those comments have already been documented, ESPN analyst Zach Lowe expanded upon them during a recent podcast episode.
HorseshoeHuddle

Report: Colts Claim DT Byron Cowart Off Waivers from Patriots

The Indianapolis Colts are gearing up to begin training camp next week. All eyes are on Matt Ryan and what the veteran can accomplish under head coach Frank Reich. However, the Colts are still adding arrows to their defensive quiver, as ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Saturday that Byron Cowart has been claimed off waivers from the New England Patriots.
