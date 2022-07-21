HERE ARE THE BEST CHICAGO ATHLETES AT EVERY JERSEY NUMBER!

I’ll admit that the idea of the Bears putting a dome on Soldier Field is a bit ludicrous. But what if it actually works? What if a dome on Soldier Field is something that is functional and looks good?. It might not help keep the Chicago Bears from moving...
As one of Chicago's most anticipated summer festivals, and dubbed "Chicago's Best Street Festival of the Summer " by the Chicago Tribune, Wicker Park Fest is one of Chicago's top-drawing festivals, attracting visitors from across Chicagoland and the country with its fantastic music line-up. Wicker Park Fest reflects the neighborhood's rich musical heritage, vibrant nightlife and acclaimed restaurants. Building on the area's unique character, the weekend celebrates the neighborhood with eclectic music, great local food, arts and crafts, and retail vendors.
After more than 60 years of electrifying people all over the world, the legendary R&B Soul group The O’Jays, which embarked on their final tour earlier this year, performed for the last time in Chicago. The tour is being billed as the “Last Stop On The Love Train." The...
Midwestern fast-food favorite Culver’s is opening several new franchisee-owned locations in the Chicago neighborhoods of Austin, Wrigleyville, and possibly South Shore. This will mark nine locations for franchisee Baron Waller, who recently opened a location in Pullman. The 4,300-square-foot Wrigleyville location at 1111 W. Addison Street initially hoped to open at the start of this year’s baseball season, but plans have been delayed. The Austin and Wrigleyville sites are now expected to open by the fourth quarter of 2023. Waller has mentioned he plans to expand to the South Shore neighborhood on the Southeast Side, but the exact opening date is unknown.
hand holding moneyPhoto by Alexander Mils (Unsplash) Are you feeling a financial squeeze living in Chicago? If so, you're not remotely alone. Thankfully, the state of Illinois and the city of Chicago have several programs in place to help you out.
NAPERVILLE, Ill. (AP) — The National Weather Service has confirmed that a small tornado has touched down in suburban Chicago. Meteorologist Todd Kluber says snapped trees and minor damage to roofs were reported Saturday in Naperville, west of Chicago. The tornado was part of thunderstorms that rolled through the...
Chicago’s Cabrini-Green, once a vibrant, affordable community in the Near North Side of Chicago, sought to prove what public housing projects could offer. Popularly known as the setting for the iconic film Candyman, Cabrini-Green’s history of neglect, racism, and government corruption led the housing projects into disrepair. After...
They aim to intervene and stop violence in Chicago, but street outreach workers often face gun violence themselves. A recent study by Northwestern University and SUNY Albany polled 181 people from 15 organizations in the city.
CHICAGO (WLS) -- The CTA is in need of bus drivers and mechanics. The CTA, in conjunction with ATU Local 241, is hosting a career fair to find applicants on Saturday. SEE ALSO | Chicago tourism rebounding as hotels seek workers to fill thousands of jobs. The event is happening...
After a wave of grocery closings resulting in food deserts, the city of Chicago on Monday, July 18, announced that it awarded a $13.5 million grant to Yellow Banana, a Black-owned grocery company that wants to buy and renovate Save-A-Lot stores on the South and West sides. The grant was...
CHICAGO - Three men were shot Monday afternoon on Chicago's South Side. Shortly after 1 p.m., police say the three victims were all on the sidewalk in the 800 block of East 90th Street in the Chatham neighborhood when they were shot by an unknown offender. A 25-year-old was shot...
JOLIET, Ill. — A tornado was located over Joliet Saturday morning and another was confirmed in Naperville as storms moved throughout the Chicago area. A Tornado Warning was in effect until 6:30 a.m. and a Severe Thunderstorm Watch continues to be in effect until 10:15 a.m. The tornado threat eased around 6:30 a.m., according to […]
CREST HILL, Illinois - The National Weather Service has confirmed that two tornadoes hit the Chicago area on Saturday morning – one that went through Crest Hill and Joliet, and another in Naperville. The same storm flooded roads all over the Chicago area, particularly in Lake County. The tornado...
In all its sky-scraping towers and equally sky-scraping deep-dish pizzas, Chicago is a decidedly un-subtle city that tends to dominate the cultural conversation in Illinois, but beyond the confines of America’s third largest metropolis, there’s a whole world of pastoral prairies, rolling green hills, and charming towns that are well worth the cost of gas. Galena is one such place. Located on the northwesternmost corner of Illinois, near the Mississippi River and the Iowa border, it’s a breath-of-fresh-air town that’s basically the antithesis of Chicago. While only a three-hour drive, it feels more like a three-century drive with its preserved-in-time architecture, pristine farmland, and singular history covering everything from US presidents to Kraft Cheese. So the next time you need a break from the hustle and bustle of Chicago, and its tourist-snarled summer streets, here are 8 reasons why you should make the drive to Galena, Illinois.
Garfield Park limestone townhomes, built in 1895.ThanHowWhy. Photo by [me](https://instagram.com/brickofchicago) of 229-241 N Sacramento Ave. These attached townhomes were built in 1895 by an unknown developer (the permit was impossible to read). They're quite typical of 1890s housing with the mix of rooflines, rough stone, and heavy arched entries. You can see some other less grand examples of 1890s attached housing along Fulton to the north. Attached townhomes and rowhouses became much more scarce in Chicago after 1900 as building codes changed to require thick shared walls to combat the spread of fire - at that point it was just cheaper to build separate buildings with the typical 4 foot firebreak in between. Garfield Park has many wonderful examples of rowhouses and townhomes from before these codes changed. Also, shoutout to the guy selling snowcones at this intersection. It was a hot day and that blue raspberry hit the spot, all for just one dollar! (u/ThanHowWhy)
CHICAGO - A man was shot while driving early Monday in Chicago's Homan Square neighborhood on the West Side. The 25-year-old was driving northbound after midnight in the 500 block of South Independence Boulevard when someone in a silver SUV started shooting, police said. He was shot in the hand...
MAYWOOD, Ill. — A grieving mother is seeking answers after her daughter was shot and killed Sunday afternoon in Maywood, prompting a homicide investigation. Police say they found a 22-year-old woman lying face down in the grass following a report of shots fired. Authorities identified the victim as Dyanla...
CHICAGO - There could be more affordable housing on the way for neighbors on Chicago’s West Side. Factory-made homes from a North Lawndale warehouse will be available in West Humboldt Park by the end of the month. Each unit is a two-story home with 720 square feet. Officials hope...
