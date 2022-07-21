ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Two-car collision causes fire, street closure in South Austin

By FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
fox7austin.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAUSTIN, Texas - A fire in South Austin has resulted in the closure of South First Street between...

www.fox7austin.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KXAN

1 dead in crash on I-35 SB frontage road in south Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A pedestrian died after a car rolled over and hit them on the frontage road of Interstate 35 in south Austin Monday, according to Austin-Travis County EMS. ATCEMS said the crash occurred near 6000 S. I-35 service road southbound around 8:46 a.m. That’s just south of Stassney Lane before William Cannon Drive.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Person killed after being hit by car on I-35 service road

AUSTIN, Texas - A person has died after they were hit by a car in South Austin. The incident happened at 6000 S. I-35 service road southbound between Stassney and William Cannon at around 9 a.m. Officials say that a vehicle rolled over and hit a pedestrian. The person that...
AUSTIN, TX
Nationwide Report

5 people, including 2 children injured after a multi-vehicle wreck in southeast Travis County (Austin, TX)

5 people, including 2 children injured after a multi-vehicle wreck in southeast Travis County (Austin, TX)Nationwide Report. On Sunday, five people were hospitalized following a traffic collision in southeast Travis County. As per the initial information, the multi-vehicle wreck took place in the 9100 block of FM 812 and Creedmoor Drive [...]
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Accidents
Austin, TX
Crime & Safety
Austin, TX
Accidents
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Austin, TX
KXAN

2 children, 3 adults injured in multi-vehicle crash on FM 812

TRAVIS COUNTY (KXAN) — Two children were taken to a hospital with serious injuries after a multi-vehicle crash Sunday in southeast Travis County. Austin-Travis County EMS said four ambulances were responding to the crash in the 9100 block of FM 812 and Creedmoor Drive. While serious, ATCEMS said the injuries to the children aren’t expected to be life-threatening. They were taken to Dell Children’s Hospital, and two adults were taken to St. David’s South Austin Medical Center with injuries not expected to be life-threatening. Another adult was taken to Dell Seton with injuries not considered life-threatening, ATCEMS said.
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX
fox7austin.com

Person falls off scooter, struck by vehicle on E. Riverside Drive

AUSTIN, Texas - A scooter driver was in the hospital Saturday after being struck by a vehicle in the early morning hours. ATCEMS says units were called at 1:54 am after a collision in the 600 block of E. Riverside Drive between Alameda Drive and Newning Avenue near Lady Bird Lake.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Major Austin intersections see 31% drop in serious crashes after safety improvements

AUSTIN, Texas - Some of Austin's major intersections have seen a significant drop in crashes over the past year after safety improvements were made. Data from a new Vision Zero Analytics report shows that of 13 intersections with at least one year of crash data after Austin Transportation completed work, total crashes dropped by 30% and crashes resulting in serious injuries or death have dropped by 31%.
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#First Street#Structure Fire#Accident#Afd
dallasexpress.com

SWAT Extricates Man Barricaded in Texas Apartment

After a man accused of aggravated assault refused to come out of an apartment last Sunday, Austin police managed to get him into custody. The standoff and eventual arrest took place in the Manor House Apartments complex located on Manor Road in northeastern Austin, Texas. Also nearby was the Manor campus of Austin Achieve Public Schools. No children or bystanders are known to have been harmed as part of the man’s standoff with the police.
AUSTIN, TX
Nationwide Report

1 person hospitalized after getting struck by a vehicle in south Austin (Austin, TX)

1 person hospitalized after getting struck by a vehicle in south Austin (Austin, TX)Nationwide Report. One person suffered injuries after falling off a scooter and being struck by a car overnight in south Austin. As per the initial information, officers actively responded to the area of East River Side Dr. near the Ann and Roy Butler Hike and Bike Trail just before 2 a.m. after getting reports of a traffic collision [...]
AUSTIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox7austin.com

North Austin business burglarized three times in six months

AUSTIN, Texas - The owners of a North Austin business are frustrated after experiencing multiple break-ins. Borderless European Market, which is located in a shopping center off Parmer Ln., has been broken into three times in the past six months. The first time occurred in February. This weekend, the store...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Austin Fire takes home gold in Texas Firefighter Olympics

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Fire Department competed in the Texas Firefighter Olympics last week and won gold in two of the games. AFD is now home to the best firefighter basketball team and firefighter pickleball team in Texas. The Texas Firefighter Olympics is an event where firefighters from across...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Officials responding to 100-acre wildfire in Liberty Hill

LIBERTY HILL, Texas - Fire officials are working a 100-acre wildfire in Liberty Hill. The Williamson County Office of Emergency Management says the Liberty Hill Fire Department is responding to the fire on Tower Road. Travis County STAR Flight is on its way as well. Everyone within a two-mile radius...
LIBERTY HILL, TX
Eater

South Texas Chain Taco Palenque Finally Opens in Austin With Takeout/Delivery Location

South Texas chain Taco Palenque is much-loved in the state, and after opening in Round Rock in 2021, plus one in New Braunfels, the company finally opened its first location in the city. However, it’s a ghost kitchen location with only takeout and delivery services within commercial kitchen space GhostLine Kitchens in 3400 Comsouth Drive in the McKinney neighborhood. It’s open as of July 21 with shorter-for-now breakfast and lunch menus available from 8 to 10 a.m. and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. respectively, with items like pirata tacos, burritos, and fideo. Taco Palenque owner and founder Don Pancho opened the first location in Laredo in 1987, and now there are restaurants across Texas.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
KTSA

Man stabbed in back with knife at popular Seguin restaurant

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A Seguin man was stabbed at the Seguin Power Plant restaurant last Wednesday. Seguin police said someone called 911 saying that an man had been stabbed in the back with a knife and the stabber had left the scene. Officers got to the restaurant...
SEGUIN, TX
KHOU

Authorities responding to wildfire near Austin

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas — The Williamson County Office of Emergency Management said Saturday evening that all evacuees asked to leave their homes due to the wildfire are now allowed to return. Williamson County authorities first reported a 100-acre fire in Liberty Hill early Saturday afternoon. That fire has since...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy