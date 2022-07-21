Two-car collision causes fire, street closure in South Austin

TRAVIS COUNTY (KXAN) — Two children were taken to a hospital with serious injuries after a multi-vehicle crash Sunday in southeast Travis County. Austin-Travis County EMS said four ambulances were responding to the crash in the 9100 block of FM 812 and Creedmoor Drive. While serious, ATCEMS said the injuries to the children aren’t expected to be life-threatening. They were taken to Dell Children’s Hospital, and two adults were taken to St. David’s South Austin Medical Center with injuries not expected to be life-threatening. Another adult was taken to Dell Seton with injuries not considered life-threatening, ATCEMS said.

TRAVIS COUNTY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO