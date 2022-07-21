ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toms River, NJ

WATCH: Vehicle Stolen from Driveway in Toms River in Broad Daylight

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Lakewood and Toms River Police Departments are looking for...

Comments / 6

Bob Werner
4d ago

I think I have heard many times lock 🔐 car and take the keys 😂 just saying 🙄

ocscanner.news

LITTLE EGG HARBOR: CAR MAKES U-TURN, COLLIDES WITH AND KILLS MOTORCYCLIST

On Sunday July 24th, 2022, at approximately 2:00 p.m. Little Egg Harbor Police officers responded to Route 539 at the Garden State Parkway overpass for a crash involving a motorcycle and a passenger vehicle. Preliminary investigation indicates the motorcycle was traveling north on Route 539 when the passenger vehicle, which had been parked on the northbound shoulder of the road, attempted to make a U-turn. The motorcycle collided with the driver side of the vehicle, causing the operator to be ejected. The operator of the motorcycle, a 30 year old male from West Creek NJ, succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced at the scene. The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information regarding this investigation should contact the Little Egg Harbor Police Department at (609) 296-3666.
LITTLE EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ
ocscanner.news

LAKEWOOD: POLICE BLOTTER UPDATES

On Saturday July 16, 2022, Patrolman Connor Woods responded to the area of Holly St. to assist Capt. Langenberger actively in a foot pursuit with Jaim Malka 29 years old of Deal, NJ. Malka became irate towards utility workers that were wiring to serve the area with internet capabilities and grabbed the cable wires and attempted to pull them off of the pole and sustained lacerations on his hands. Malka was apprehended by Capt. Langenberger and subsequently transported to the Monmouth Medical Centers Southern Campus by Lakewood EMS for a minor hand injury.
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
94.5 PST

‘Not a family barbeque’ — Gloucester, NJ cops bust massive pool party at home

GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP — A homeowner and a party organizer were charged in connection with throwing a huge party in a backyard pool. Police Chief David Harkins said police were called Sunday to a house on Poplar Avenue in the Blenheim section for loud music at a pool party. Officers found a security team that had been hired to work a pool party event, numerous cars parked around the neighborhood.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
Shore News Network

Four Dead in Fiery Newark Car Crash

NEWARK, NJ – Four people were killed in a fiery car crash involving a tractor-trailer in Newark near Evergreen Avenue early Saturday morning. The crash involved two vehicles and a tractor-trailer, all of the vehicles caught fire and the victims were trapped inside them. One other victim is being treated for injuries at a local hospital.
Shore News Network

Car Burglary Thwarted by Homeowner in Holmdel

HOLMDEL, NJ – A homeowner was alerted when thieves tried to break into their vehicle. Police in Holmdel said, “Attempted home burglary in a neighborhood off Everett Road near 520, around 0500 hours this morning.”. The department reported the subjects were unsuccessful because the home was secured properly....
HOLMDEL, NJ
hudsoncountyview.com

Shots fired at windows of Jersey City residence on Beach Street in the Heights

Shots were fired at the windows of a Jersey City residence, 141 Beach St., in the Heights early this morning, neighbors told HCV. The nearby residents, who spoke under the condition of anonymity, said they believed a party was going on at that address when someone drove by and fired multiple gun shots at both the first floor and basement windows.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
ocscanner.news

MANTOLOKING BRIDGE CAPSIZED VEHICLE

First responders on en route to rescue victims from a capsized boat near buoy 19 between Curtis Point and the Mantoloking Bridge. Two children are sitting on top of the capsized boat. We will update our page should new details become available.
MANTOLOKING, NJ

