UFC 279 adds Ion Cutelaba vs. Johnny Walker

A matchup between two light heavyweight finishers is headed to UFC 279.

Ion Cutelaba (16-7-1 MMA, 5-6-1 UFC) and Johnny Walker (18-7 MMA, 4-4 UFC) will fight at the Sept. 10 pay-per-view event scheduled for T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Two people with knowledge of the booking confirmed the matchup Thursday to MMA Junkie but asked to remain anonymous as the promotion has yet to make an official announcement. Walker first announced the booking on his YouTube channel.

Cutelaba has produced mixed results as of late. After a draw against Dustin Jacoby, he defeated Devin Clark by unanimous decision. In his most recent outing, Cutelaba was submitted by Ryan Spann.

Walker also will look to turn recent misfortune around. Following a 3-0 start to his promotional tenure, Walker has gone 1-4 including, most recently, back-to-back losses to Thiago Santos and Jamahal Hill.

With the addition, the UFC 279 lineup includes: