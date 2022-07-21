Resources by Reviewed: July 22

Save on a portable air conditioner. Black + Decker / Amazon / Reviewed

There's no denying it. It's hot outside, and we're all coping in different ways. I, dear reader, am coping by dreaming of a cooler future — a future full of falling leaves, football and mock-neck sweaters. And while the town I live in suffers through a 115-degree heat index and 60 percent humidity, I'm thriving in a daydream (while sitting in front of a personal fan).

You too can live in my cooler-than-now dream world by staying refreshed and safe during this heat wave. Grab a portable air conditioner or a fan, or put on a cooling towel to beat the heat no matter where you are. Or eat ice cream. Honestly, the answer's always ice cream.

For more tips on staying cool this weekend and beyond, check out our go-to guide .

Have a chill weekend.

— Sara Beth Bolin, Newsletter Writer

