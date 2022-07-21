ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Resources by Reviewed: July 22

By Sara Beth Bolin, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KIZiL_0go0wcr800
Save on a portable air conditioner. Black + Decker / Amazon / Reviewed

There's no denying it. It's hot outside, and we're all coping in different ways. I, dear reader, am coping by dreaming of a cooler future — a future full of falling leaves, football and mock-neck sweaters. And while the town I live in suffers through a 115-degree heat index and 60 percent humidity, I'm thriving in a daydream (while sitting in front of a personal fan).

You too can live in my cooler-than-now dream world by staying refreshed and safe during this heat wave. Grab a portable air conditioner or a fan, or put on a cooling towel to beat the heat no matter where you are. Or eat ice cream. Honestly, the answer's always ice cream.

For more tips on staying cool this weekend and beyond, check out our go-to guide .

Have a chill weekend.

— Sara Beth Bolin, Newsletter Writer

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Resources by Reviewed: July 22

Comments / 0

Related
Newsweek

Horror Footage Shows Sinkhole Opening in Swimming Pool, Dragging Man In

A man who was sucked into a sinkhole that spontaneously opened in a swimming pool in Israel has been found dead. As reported by The Times of Israel, rescue operations took four hours before emergency services recovered the man's body on July 21 from the 43-foot deep hole. Later identified as 32-year-old Klil Kimhi, the exact cause of his death—whether he drowned, was crushed, or died from the fall—is still unknown.
ACCIDENTS
ohmymag.co.uk

'End of civilization' may only be 18 years away, researchers predict

Let’s take a little trip back in time. In 1972, researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) presented a fascinating study called The Limits to Growth. The aim of the study was to find out how long we have until the end of civilization as we know it.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsletter Writer
The Independent

Inflight meal horror as ‘severed snake head’ found in plane dish

A flight attendant was tucking into their inflight meal when they allegedly spotted something they definitely didn’t order stirred into the dish - a severed snake’s head.Giving a whole new meaning to snakes on a plane, the incident reportedly happened on a SunExpress flight from Ankara in Turkey to Düsseldorf in Germany on 21 July, according to aviation blog One Mile at a Time.The SunExpress employee claimed they were eating their crew meal when they found a small snake’s head among the potato and vegetables. Photos of the inflight meal and the offending item were shared on video...
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Amazon
USA TODAY

Here's the biggest news you missed this weekend

The World Health Organization chief declared monkeypox a global emergency Saturday, in a rare move that comes as many countries are seeing an increase in cases. A global health emergency is the organization's highest alert level — but it doesn't always mean a disease is highly transmissible or lethal. Symptoms of monkeypox appear seven to 14 days after exposure and include fever, muscle aches, exhaustion and a rash that can appear on the body. The designation may help spur more investment in combatting the disease amid a scramble for scarce vaccines in the United States. The federal government plans to release more than 1.6 million doses of the monkeypox vaccine Jynneos by the end of the year, but demand is so high that the 56,000 doses released in June have almost all been used.
PUBLIC HEALTH
USA TODAY

Puzzle solutions for Sunday, July 24, 2022

Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper. (Available to play digitally at puzzles.usatoday.com.) Sunday Los Angeles Times crossword. Sunday New York Times crossword. Sunday Premier crossword. SUDOKU. JUMBLE. OPPOSE INSIST QUARRY ROTATE UTMOST FORMAL.
HOBBIES
USA TODAY

Oak Fire in California, cruise COVID requirements, US heat wave: 5 things to know Monday

Oak Fire near Yosemite National Park grows to one of California's largest wildfires in 2022. The Oak Fire, one of California's biggest wildfires this year, continues to rage Monday, after forcing thousands to flee. The blaze near Yosemite National Park burned out of control, exploding to over 14,000 acres on Sunday. The Oak Fire erupted Friday in Mariposa County, near the small town of Midpines. The fire was 0% contained as of Sunday afternoon, according to Cal Fire. The 2,000 firefighters battling the blaze will encounter tough conditions including low humidity, high temperatures, and steep terrain, Cal Fire said. The agency also dispatched 17 helicopters, 225 fire engines, 58 dozers, and 23 water tenders to fight the Oak Fire. Twelve miles east, firefighters made progress against the Washburn Fire near Yosemite that threatened the park's largest and most iconic sequoia grove. The Washburn Fire was 80% contained after two weeks of firefighting.
CALIFORNIA STATE
USA TODAY

Shop cozy deals on Barefoot Dreams throws and cardigans at the Nordstrom Anniversary sale

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. If you've ever wanted to try the celebrity-approved line of cozy loungewear and bedding from Barefoot Dreams, now's your chance. The Nordstrom Anniversary sale has huge deals on tons of cult-favorite pieces, including throws, robes and cardigans right now. Below, we went deal hunting for you so you can snuggle up to the coziest Barefoot Dreams deals at Nordstrom today.
BEAUTY & FASHION
USA TODAY

Saving salmon, Giglio Feast, humpback whale: News from around our 50 states

Montgomery:The Southern Poverty Law Center and an employees’ union have reached a collective bargaining agreement providing pay raises, expanded benefits and a $20 an hour minimum wage to workers at the nonprofit. The agreement, coming after nearly two years of often tense negotiations, represents a milestone for the nonprofit, which has waged legal fights against racial discrimination and for workers rights for five decades but has long faced allegations of internal discrimination against minority employees, especially for leadership roles. In a joint statement Monday, SPLC President and CEO Margaret Huang and Cet Parks, the executive director of Washington-Baltimore News Guild Local 32035, TNG-CWA, which represented SPLC employees, said the contract could “be a catalyst for economic and racial justice in the South and beyond.” The contract covers about 250 employees. The nonprofit’s 2020 990 form, the most recent one available, said SPLC employed 475 people on Oct. 31, 2020. Huang said in a statement in March that SPLC had “nearly 400” employees. Messages seeking more recent numbers were sent to SPLC on Monday morning. The SPLC did not voluntarily recognize the union, and hired a law firm that specialized in “union avoidance” strategies. But nearly 76% of the SPLC’s employees voted to organize in December 2019.
ANIMALS
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

546K+
Followers
53K+
Post
224M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy