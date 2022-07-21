ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inflation, recession fears have retailers facing a tough call: Lose customers or profits?

By Rayna Song, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 4 days ago
Inflation in the U.S. rose to 9.1% in June, the highest since November 1981, and a major leap from 8.6% in May.

That historic rise now has retailers making difficult decisions between raising prices and losing customers or maintaining prices and losing profits.

“With inflationary concerns, if it costs more to produce that good, it's going to cost the retailer more to buy it from the manufacturer. And then the retailer has to figure out how much of that can I pass on to my customer,” said Lynn Whitmore, managing director for Wells Fargo Commercial Capital.

