San Gabriel Police Seek Information About Early Morning Shooting on Santa Fe Avenue

By News Desk
coloradoboulevard.net
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN GABRIEL – ColoradoBoulevard.net:. On July 17, 2022 at approximately 4:47am, the San Gabriel Police Department received a call regarding possible gunshots and screaming heard in the 800 block of Santa Fe Avenue, in San Gabriel. By News Desk. Upon arrival, San Gabriel Police Officers found a white...

www.coloradoboulevard.net

