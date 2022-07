Meet Rocket, a 7-year-old dog available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus!. This handsome boy is looking for a home where he can be the only dog and any children are over 10 years old. Weighing in at 46lbs, Rocket is a lovebug who will need his next family to help him navigate his fears of new situations and people.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 17 HOURS AGO