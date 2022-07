Jodene Rai (Hollis) Werner was born to Raymond Lee and JoAnn (Monhollon) Hollis on October 28, 1955 in Wetmore, Kansas. She passed away peacefully at her home in Tecumseh, Nebraska on July 21, 2022. Jodene grew up in Goff, Kansas where she was active in the Goff Methodist Church as well as the Rustler’s 4-H Club. She enjoyed learning to sew, cook and attending summer camps. In high school Jodene was a member of the Wetmore Basketball Team and played the flute in band. She graduated from Wetmore High School in 1972, a year early, and went on to attend Highland Community College and Kansas State Teachers College. She received her Undergraduate Degree in Business from Peru State College and her Masters of Business Administration from University of Phoenix.

