Davenport, IA

Two languages, mas diversión at the Davenport Public Library

By Sharon Wren
 4 days ago
The Davenport Public Library is hosting two English/Spanish bilingual storytimes in August, co-hosted by leaders in the QC Latinx community. Everything you would expect from a traditional storytime – stories, music and activities – will be presented in both English and Spanish. Bilingual storytimes will be on Monday, August 1 st at 10 a.m. and on Tuesday, August 16 at 6 p.m. at the Fairmount Branch, located at 3000 N Fairmount Street. These programs are geared for children ages 2-7 but all ages are welcome to attend and enjoy.

Registration is required. Learn more and register by clicking here .

Local 4 WHBF

