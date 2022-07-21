ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Stere and ITC Partnership Brings First MGA-focused Capacity Forum to ITC Vegas 2022

By PR Newswire
InsuranceNewsNet
InsuranceNewsNet
 4 days ago

Capacity Connect seeks to connect program administrators and (re)insurers in real-time. /PRNewswire/ -- ITC Vegas, the world's largest insurtech event, has partnered with Stere, a digital ecosystem specializing in capacity sourcing and unique digital capabilities for embedded insurance partners and MGAs, to launch Capacity Connect, ITC Vegas's first capacity forum solely...

insurancenewsnet.com

Comments / 0

Related
InsuranceNewsNet

Bankers Insurance Group Joins IBA’s 5-Star Construction Insurance Award List, Ranked Among Top Choices for Contractors

Saint Petersburg, Florida , July 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- -based private property and casualty insurance carriers, today announced its selection to Insurance Business America’s 5- Star Construction. Award list, recognizing the company’s confidence and reputation among construction contractors. Insurance Business America surveys hundreds of brokers across the...
ECONOMY
InsuranceNewsNet

Abacus Life Settlements and BlockCerts Blockchain Partner to Lead the Next Generation of Life Insurance and Annuity Purchases using Blockchain

Abacus Life Settlements and Longevity Market Assets are collaborating with BlockCerts Blockchain on a new business model and technology platform to launch Abacus into a new era for insurance and longevity-related assets. "Abacus Life and Longevity Market Assets are excited to partner with BlockCerts Web 4.0 to lead the next...
PERSONAL FINANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Itc#Capacity Forum#Itc Vegas#Capacity Connect#Mga#The Property Casualty
InsuranceNewsNet

MPB.Health Offers a Trusted Alternative to Private Health Insurance Plans: MPB.Health, a trusted healthcare-focused platform, offers alternative private health insurance solutions.

Deerfield Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/26/2022 -- The health and wellness of people is a primary subject, as most people find it difficult to afford quality healthcare services; however, through the help of healthcare-focused platforms such as MPB.Health, individuals, couples, and families can confidently manage their health care. The healthcare-focused platform offers affordable health insurance alternatives that allow members of its community freely choose their healthcare providers, hospitals, and treatment facilities without any hassle. Members can reach out to board-certified doctors who specialize in acute, pediatric, chronic, behavioral, preventative, and woman's health care. Their services also give members access to mental health counselors for mood disorders, such as depression, anxiety, co-dependency, addiction, and abuse. Thus, their healthcare solutions include lifecare, telehealth, concierge assistance, medical cost-sharing, personal medical records vault & QR life code, and pharmacy benefit plan.
DEERFIELD BEACH, FL
InsuranceNewsNet

Commercial Truck Fleet Insurance Market May Set New Growth Story : Acuity Insurance, Reliance Partners, Liberty Mutual, Travelers Insurance

New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/26/2022 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Commercial Truck Fleet Insurance Market Insights, to 2027" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the.
MARKETS
InsuranceNewsNet

Earthquake Insurance Market Set for Explosive Growth : GeoVera, State Farm, Liberty Mutual, Nationwide, Safeco

New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/26/2022 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Earthquake Insurance Market Insights, to 2027" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
InsuranceNewsNet

Pet Dog Insurance Market to See Huge Growth by 2027 : Nationwide, Trupanion, Petfirst

New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/26/2022 -- The latest study released on the Global Pet Dog Insurance Market by. evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
PET SERVICES
InsuranceNewsNet

RV Insurance Market Is Booming Worldwide : National General Insurance, Foremost Insurance Group, Lazydays Holdings

New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/26/2022 -- The latest study released on the Global RV Insurance Market by. evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
MARKETS
InsuranceNewsNet

Beazley Chooses Insurity's Sure Program Underwriting Distribution Solution to Automate Distribution And Validate Data for its New PAF Product

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- , a leading provider of cloud-based software for insurance carriers, brokers and MGAs, today announced that Beazley has adopted. Sure Program Underwriting Distribution (Sure P.U.D.) to grow its Lloyd's book of business and automate the distribution of its Personal Articles Floater (PAF) line of business in. the United...
ECONOMY
InsuranceNewsNet

MLTPLY Launches Stable Insurance Using INSTANDA’s Platform in Ten Weeks

Dallas Fort Worth, Texas , July 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MLTPLY announced the successful launch of their latest insurtech partnership,. , with the help of INSTANDA’s complete digital platform. Stable’s first offering is owner-operators rideshare insurance for drivers in networks such as Uber or Lyft. In just ten weeks, Stable, MLTPLY, and INSTANDA built an end-to-end insurance experience including B2C support via a digital agent quote flow and policy issuance supported by an innovative insurance offering enabling their customers to:
ECONOMY
InsuranceNewsNet

Auto Insurance Market Size, Share, Status and Forecasts 2022-2030 | Marine Group, Allianz, Allstate Insurance Company

Published a report, titled, “Auto Insurance Market by Coverage (Third Party Liability Coverage, and Collision/Comprehensive/Other Optional Coverages) Distribution Channel (Insurance Agents/Brokers, Direct Response, Banks, and Others), Vehicle Age (New Vehicles, Used Vehicles), and Application (Personal, Commercial): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027”. The report offers an...
MARKETS
InsuranceNewsNet

Bento – Dental Insurance Disruptor Secures $8.1 Million Series A Funding To Revolutionize Oral Health Care Benefits

The financing was led by Boston -based Schooner Capital with additional participation from. /PRNewswire/ -- Bento is on a mission to transform the outdated traditional dental insurance industry and expand access to better oral health care for all Americans. Bento provides a technology-powered platform that connects consumers, employers and associations with dentists and dental service organizations, to deliver better oral benefits without the need for complex traditional insurance processes and overhead. Bento is proud to be the only dental benefits solution of its kind to be endorsed by the.
HEALTH SERVICES
InsuranceNewsNet

Nervousness in cryptocurrencies awaiting Fed rate hike

Bitcoin is trading this Monday around $22,000, at the beginning of a key week for cryptocurrencies as the US Federal Reserve will announce its monetary policy decision. In addition to this, the expert recalls that Elon Musk also said, when Tesla reported its earnings, that he wants to increase the company's bitcoin holdings at a lower price.
MARKETS
InsuranceNewsNet

Market anticipates 75-point rate hike by Fed on Wednesday

The market started this week attentive to what will be the interest rate decision to be announced this Wednesday by the Federal Open Market Committee of the Federal Reserve of the United States. A decision that is marked by the latest Consumer Price Index data, which was 9.1% annualized in June, putting more pressure on the Fed- led by Jerome Powell- to put the…
MARKETS
InsuranceNewsNet

Xactus Acquires MassiveCert

Acquisition expands flood services offering and broadens data and technology offering. --(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Xactus, the leading verification innovator for the mortgage industry, announced today the acquisition of MassiveCert, a data and technology leader in residential national flood data and technology. MassiveCert will now operate under the name Xactus Flood Solutions.
MARKETS
InsuranceNewsNet

N.Y. A.G. James Ends Harmful Labor Practices at Top Title Insurance Companies

Targeted News Service (Press Releases) New York Attorney General Letitia James ended harmful corporate practices at two title insurance companies that have hurt workers and limited their earning potential. For years,. AmTrust Title Insurance Company. and. First Nationwide Title Agency. (together AmTrust), entered into illegal no-poach agreements with their competitors...
ECONOMY
InsuranceNewsNet

America's Health Insurance Plans Resource: Understanding What's Influencing 2023 Individual Market Premiums

Targeted News Service (Press Releases) The individual market is an essential source of comprehensive health coverage for nearly 20 million Americans. Of the 14.5 million individuals who sign up for coverage through the Affordable Care Act's (ACA) health insurance marketplaces, nearly all (89%) are eligible for financial assistance to lower their monthly premiums. As states begin to reveal individual market premium rates for 2023, a new AHIP issue brief takes a look at the factors that are influencing next year's premiums. Those factors include the potential expiration of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) premium subsidies, policy changes impacting the individual market risk pool, costs and utilization related to COVID-19, and increasing costs for medical services and prescription drugs.
HEALTH
InsuranceNewsNet

InsuranceNewsNet

Camp Hill, PA
663
Followers
24K+
Post
74K+
Views
ABOUT

InsuranceNewsNet is one of the largest media companies covering the insurance industry

 https://www.insurancenewsnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy