Name of man killed in Emily Drive motorcycle wreck released

(WBOY image)

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The name of the person who was killed in a two-vehicle accident on Emily Drive on Tuesday has been released.

According to Clarksburg Police, Casey Jean Love, 33, of Clarksburg, was killed in the collision.

Photos of the crash scene taken by 12 News show that the motorcycle involved was completely destroyed, and a silver Subaru Crosstrek was damaged.

(WBOY image)

(WBOY image)

After the accident on Tuesday, the westbound lane of Route 50 going from Bridgeport to Clarksburg was closed for some time.

Exactly what happened to cause the collision has not been released at this time.