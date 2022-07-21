ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksburg, WV

Name of man killed in Emily Drive motorcycle wreck released

By Sam Kirk
WBOY 12 News
WBOY 12 News
 4 days ago
(WBOY image)

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The name of the person who was killed in a two-vehicle accident on Emily Drive on Tuesday has been released.

According to Clarksburg Police, Casey Jean Love, 33, of Clarksburg, was killed in the collision.

Photos of the crash scene taken by 12 News show that the motorcycle involved was completely destroyed, and a silver Subaru Crosstrek was damaged.

(WBOY image)
(WBOY image)

After the accident on Tuesday, the westbound lane of Route 50 going from Bridgeport to Clarksburg was closed for some time.

Exactly what happened to cause the collision has not been released at this time.

ABOUT

wboy.com provides news, weather and sports coverage for north central West Virginia, including Morgantown, Fairmont and Clarksburg

 https://wboy.com

