Movies

Once Again, Florence Pugh Gives Acting Masterclass in ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Trailer

By Fletcher Peters
Daily Beast
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGone are the days of Florence Pugh filming bright cooking videos out of her BF Zach Braff’s luxurious kitchen. In the latest trailer for the upcoming film Don’t Worry Darling, the actress is stirring up a damn mess in the kitchen as she preps dinner for her new beau, played by...

Daily Beast

How ‘Running Wild with Bear Grylls’ (Accidentally) Became the Best Celebrity Talk Show

Running Wild isn’t the most likely contender for the celebrity talk show circuit, and host Bear Grylls is the first to admit it. “It’s not like a chat show, where you’ve got three minutes to tell a funny story about your movie you’ve just done,” Grylls, the adventurer-turned-TV star, told The Daily Beast in an interview earlier this month. Instead, it’s a high-stakes survival game turned heart-to-heart.
TV SHOWS
Collider

'The Good Nurse': First Photos Show Jessica Chastain and Eddie Redmayne in True Crime Thriller

Eddie Redmayne looks like he’s up to no good in the first set of stills coming from Netflix’s upcoming hospital based crime thriller, The Good Nurse. The feature, set to premiere on the streamer sometime this fall, also stars Jessica Chastain with an ensemble cast including the likes of Nnamdi Asomugha, Noah Emmerich, and Kim Dickens. Directed by Tobias Lindholm (A War), the feature will serve as a dramatized telling of a true-crime story that rocked the medical world and made everyone think twice about who was taking care of them behind hospital walls.
MOVIES
Daily Beast

‘Shazam! Fury of the Gods’ Trailer Reveals Evil Helen Mirren and Lucy Liu in Long-Awaited Sequel

It’s been more than three years since Zachary Levi first flew into theaters and took the box office by storm with DC’s Shazam!—and at long last, we’ve finally got our first trailer for the sequel, Shazam! Fury of the Gods. The stars of the show? Helen Mirren and Lucy Liu, the Hollywood powerhouses playing legendary baddies Hespera and Calypso, the Daughters of Atlas.
MOVIES
extratv

Jillian Michaels Marries DeShanna Minuto

Famed trainer Jillian Michaels is a married woman!. Earlier this month, Michaels tied the knot with fiancée DeShanna Marie Minuto in Namibia, People magazine reports. The pair got legally married at a Miami courthouse first before they flew to the African country. Michaels gushed about her love, saying, “Deshanna...
CELEBRITIES
Person
Harry Styles
Person
Florence Pugh
Person
Chris Pine
Person
Zach Braff
Person
Olivia Wilde
POPSUGAR

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Celebrate J Lo's Birthday in Paris With Their Kids

A week after tying the knot in Las Vegas, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are celebrating their new life together with a Parisian getaway. The couple touched down in the City of Love on the evening of July 21 along with their kids Emme, 14; Seraphina, 13; and Violet, 16. Shortly after their arrival, the blended family was spotted dining at famed restaurant Matignon. Lopez and Affleck appeared to be in newlywed bliss, showing plenty of PDA.
CELEBRITIES
TODAY.com

Mario Lopez shares pic of him and former co-star Fergie as kids

Mario Lopez is stepping back in time by sharing an adorable throwback shot showing him as a child sitting next to future pop star Fergie. The two entertainers appeared at the same time on the children’s TV show “Kids Incorporated," which aired in the 1980s and '90s on various networks, including the Disney Channel.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Julianne Moore shares beauty secrets at 61: ‘I destroyed my eyebrows’

Julianne Moore has opened up about her beauty tips and mishaps over the years, including the incredibly relatable time she overplucked her eyebrows as a teenager.In a recent interview with The Sunday Times, the 61-year-old actress explained how her outlook on beauty and appearance has changed as she’s grown older. Now, she’s learned to embrace her freckles and red hair, while still being less consumed with her looks.“I think it’s because you have other things that you are interested in, such as family, relationships, work or your community. Being myopic about the way you look recedes,” she told the...
CELEBRITIES
Upworthy

'Let him talk first': Book from 1950 shares hilarious 'tips to look after your husband'

A page from a book published in 1950 doling out "tips to look after your husband" is going viral as it highlights how entrenched gender roles were in the past. The page came from a home economics book and the advice offered was sexist, detailing a woman's duty to serve her husband. Some of the advice ranged from staying quiet and greeting him with a smile to taking off his shoes and never ever complaining. The tips were categorized into 10 sections, such as "'Have dinner ready', 'Prepare yourself', 'Clear away the clutter', 'Prepare the children', 'Minimize all noise', 'Make him comfortable', 'Listen to him' and 'Make the evening his.'" It's pretty evident that every tip involves catering to the man while the woman herself must be invisible as much as possible. The man is the protagonist throughout the piece. The goal for women, per the advice, is to "make your home a place of peace and order where your husband can renew himself in body and spirit."
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Daily Beast

Coyotes Terrorize, Kill Six of Martha Stewart’s Pet Peacocks

Martha Stewart is keeping her pet peacocks safely fenced in from now on. In an Instagram video Saturday interestingly set to Marvin Gaye’s “Let’s Get It On,” she said aggressive coyotes claimed the lives of six peacocks in “broad daylight,” causing her to build an enclosed fence around her yard in Westchester County, New York. “Any solutions for getting rid of six large and aggressive coyotes who have expensive tastes when it comes to poultry??” she wrote in the caption.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
DoYouRemember?

Lucy Liu Opens Up About Becoming A Mom At 47

In an age when parenting is gradually becoming unpopular, it is becoming difficult to come by someone who believes parenting is an experience worth having, let alone believing it furnishes you with a new outlook on life. Though such people are rare, they are not non-existent, and Lucy Liu is proof. In the past few years, Lucy has devoted the bulk of her days to nurturing her young son, Rockwell, whom she had via gestational surrogacy – a medical concept she believes is a “very big step in terms of [building] trust.”
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
SHAPE

Here's the Exact Nail Polish Jennifer Lopez Wore for Her Wedding

Despite being one of the most well-known celebrity couples on the planet, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck had a surprise wedding was anything but flashy. In fact, the recently reunited couple eschewed a big Hollywood party in favor of a middle-of-the-night ceremony at a Las Vegas wedding chapel. The bride opted for a white gown she saved "from an old movie," while the groom wore a jacket from his closet, Lopez recently revealed in her On The JLo newsletter. And even though the singer-dancer-actress is known for her signature over-the-top glam, Lopez's wedding day beauty look was topped off by a simple, sandy brown manicure — an unexpected twist from the elaborate nail art she usually goes for. (Remember that glittery double French mani she recently wore?)
LAS VEGAS, NV
Axios

Disney changes names of "fairy godmothers" to be gender-neutral

Disney is changing the name of its Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique fairy godmothers in the U.S. to be gender-neutral, CNN reports. Why it matters: It's the latest decision by Disney, which has historically stuck to a family-friendly and clean-cut image, to make its parks more inclusive. Details: The cast members were...
BUSINESS

