Floridians who want to vote in the Aug. 23 primary elections need to make sure they are registered by a Monday deadline. But it appears clear that after the deadline, the number of registered Republicans will top Democrats. To the glee of Gov. Ron DeSantis and other Republicans, members of the GOP began outnumbering Democrats months ago, after Democrats traditionally had a registration edge in the state.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 22 HOURS AGO