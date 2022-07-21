ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport Beach, CA

Juice It Up! Exec Chris Braun Named CEO of iPourIt

By Katie Murar
Orange County Business Journal
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIPourIt, Inc., a Lake Forest-based creator of self-pour tap wall systems, has hired former Juice It Up! executive Chris Braun as...

www.ocbj.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

GM 2Q net income falls 40% as chip shortage slows factories

DETROIT (AP) — General Motors’ second-quarter net income fell 40% from a year ago as computer chip and parts shortages hobbled factory output and drove the company’s U.S. sales down more than 15%. The Detroit automaker said it made $1.67 billion from April through June, in part because it couldn’t deliver 95,000 vehicles during the quarter because they were built without one part or another. Last year it made $2.79 billion. The company reported an adjusted profit of $1.14 per share, falling short of Wall Street expectations for $1.27. Revenue was $35.76 billion for the quarter, beating estimates of $33.9 billion, according to FactSet. Like other automakers, GM has been forced to slow its factories since late in 2020 largely due to a global shortage of semiconductors.
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy