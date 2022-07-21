Juice It Up! Exec Chris Braun Named CEO of iPourIt

DETROIT (AP) — General Motors’ second-quarter net income fell 40% from a year ago as computer chip and parts shortages hobbled factory output and drove the company’s U.S. sales down more than 15%. The Detroit automaker said it made $1.67 billion from April through June, in part because it couldn’t deliver 95,000 vehicles during the quarter because they were built without one part or another. Last year it made $2.79 billion. The company reported an adjusted profit of $1.14 per share, falling short of Wall Street expectations for $1.27. Revenue was $35.76 billion for the quarter, beating estimates of $33.9 billion, according to FactSet. Like other automakers, GM has been forced to slow its factories since late in 2020 largely due to a global shortage of semiconductors.

