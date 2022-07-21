ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Mail-in ballot counting begins in Maryland with some races undecided

By Mike Hellgren
CBS Baltimore
CBS Baltimore
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AwFwo_0go0uWa400

Elections workers across Maryland began counting thousands of mail-in ballots Thursday morning, two days after the primary election.

By law, the ballot counting process could not begin any earlier after Gov. Larry Hogan vetoed a measure to do so out of concerns surrounding election security.

In Baltimore City, elections chief Armstead Jones said things were going smoothly. He said elections workers would likely work until 6 p.m. each day and may take a break on Sunday.

"Normally this process can go three weeks, but I don't think it will go three weeks because of the low turnout," Jones told WJZ Investigator Mike Hellgren.

Jones noted that mail-in ballots postmarked by 8 p.m. Tuesday can still be counted. He said contested ballots will be set aside and counted on Monday afternoon.

"I see no integrity problems," Jones said.

The city elections chief also addressed the 12 missing flash drives that were later recovered, saying the hard drives with the vote totals were always accessible to elections workers.

"The flash drive issues in most cases will happen every election," he said. "We had brand new judges in most of all of our precincts. In 396 precincts, we had 12 flash drives that did not come in until the next evening. We had all 12 of them."

Jones speculated that judges either left the flash drives in the scanner or placed them in the wrong bag.

"If we can't recover the flash drive, all we have to do is go back to the scanner and put in a new flash drive and the information will upload or we can rerun the ballots," Jones said.

Many candidates or their representatives were on hand for the vote-counting process.

Ivan Bates, a Democrat who is challenging incumbent Marilyn Mosby in the Baltimore City state's attorney race, said the process was like waiting for a jury to deliberate.

"You make your case, you've done your closing, it's in the jury's hands," Bates said. "At the end of the day, they're ready to make their resolution and have it announced."

The first of the mail-in ballot returns show Bates had widened his lead over Mosby, but the race remains too close to call.

In the tight race for Baltimore City sheriff, Sam Cogen also expanded his lead as of Thursday afternoon.

"There's absolutely nothing we can do right now but watch the process," Cogen told WJZ.

In the Democratic primary for governor, current frontrunner Wes Moore's representative said they "take nothing for granted."

"We believe that every vote needs to be counted and every voice needs to be heard," Moore campaign spokesperson Brian Jones said. "That's not just a central piece of our democracy, it's the way Wes Moore has run this campaign."

He declined to comment on Gov. Hogan's disclosure that he will not support the presumptive Republican nominee, Dan Cox.

Sean Naron, a spokesperson for Democratic gubernatorial candidate Tom Perez, criticized the governor for delaying the vote count but said the campaign remains patient as the votes are counted.

"It's clear this is a two-person race between Tom Perez and Wes Moore," Naron said. "We're encouraged by the energizing progress we've seen across our state. We continue to get the dominant share of votes in Montgomery County."

Baltimore County has a live stream of its ballot counting process. Click here to watch.

In:

WJZ Investigator Mike Hellgren came to WJZ in the spring of 2004 from KARK-TV, an NBC affiliate station in Little Rock, Arkansas, where he worked as a general assignment reporter and fill-in anchor. Solid reporting credentials and a reputation for breaking important news stories characterized Mike's work both there and at KTAL-TV, another NBC station in Shreveport, La. where he also was a general assignment reporter and fill-in anchor.

Comments / 7

Tatsuo Okamoto
4d ago

Unless monitored closely I just don't trust the outcome. We need to make sure the ballots are legitimate. I have a nagging feeling how in the world Joe Biden got more votes than Obama got. Is it just me?

Reply(1)
4
Related
southbmore.com

2022 Election Results in Baltimore

Below are the elections results for races impacting South Baltimore. Things of note:. Ivan Bates has unseated incumbent Marilyn Mosby in the Democratic Primary for Baltimore City State’s Attorney. South Baltimore Neighborhood Association resident and former Assistant Sheriff for Baltimore City Sam Cogen holds a 1,550-vote lead over 33-year...
BALTIMORE, MD
wypr.org

MD's 2022 Primary Election recap, with WYPR reporter John Lee

Today on Midday, we’re going to talk taxes, and a proposal to dramatically reduce the property tax rate in Baltimore City. But we begin with a quick update on MD's 2022 primary election with WYPR’s John Lee, who covers Baltimore County…. John Lee joins us on our digital...
BALTIMORE, MD
wypr.org

Battle lines drawn for Maryland's gubernatorial race

Votes from the primary election are still being counted, but the trend lines are so clear that Democrat Wes Moore claimed victory in the race to carry his party’s banner in the race for governor. He drew a sharp contrast between himself and Republican nominee Dan Cox, saying, "It’s a choice between unity and division. It’s a choice between a future built on hope and optimism versus a future built on cynical policies of conspiracy theories and fear.”
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Shellenberger leads Leonard in Baltimore County state's attorney race

TOWSON -- Ballots are still being counted across Baltimore County, but the Democratic primary for Baltimore County state's attorney is closer than many people expected.Incumbent Scott Shellenberger has held the seat for 16 years. Challenger Robbie Leonard was just 900 votes away from the incumbent at the week's end, but on Monday the gap had grown to about 2,000 votes in Shellenberger's favor.Nevertheless, Leonard votes account for 49% of the voters in the area and he counts that as a major step in the right direction as a light has been shown on what he characterizes as many shortcomings. "The current...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
City
Baltimore, MD
Maryland State
Maryland Elections
Baltimore, MD
Elections
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Government
State
Arkansas State
Baltimore Times

Wes Moore Wins Democratic Gubernatorial Nomination in Maryland; Ivan Bates Declared Democratic Nomination Winner for Baltimore City’s State Attorney

Wes Moore – the bestselling author, businessman, nonprofit leader, and U.S. Army veteran—defeated various Democrats who were vying for the Democratic gubernatorial nomination in Maryland on Friday, July 22, 2022. In another high-profile political competition, Ivan Bates reigned victorious over the State’s Attorney for Baltimore City, Marilyn Mosby,...
BALTIMORE, MD
92Q

Election 2022: Maryland Primary Unofficial Election Results

  Updated 7/26/2022 8:58 AM EST A little over a week ago, Marylanders across the state went out to vote in what many are saying will be the most impactful election for our state in recent years. Because more people opted for mail-in ballots, results were delayed for a few days. However, we can now […]
MARYLAND STATE
Wbaltv.com

11 TV Hill examines efforts of Baltimore City, grassroots groups to address squeegee workers

Squeegee people have worked the corners of downtown Baltimore for decades, and since then, the debate over how to end squeegeeing has never ceased. "To the young people who are out on those corners, I want you to know I understand why you're out there, but we don't want you to be. I don't want you to be. I want you to take advantage of every resource that we are offering you to get off of those corners," Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott said on July 8.
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Perez
Person
Marilyn Mosby
Person
Wes Moore
Person
Larry Hogan
Person
Brian Jones
foxbaltimore.com

Ballots are being counted and matchups are set for November

(WBFF) — Mail in ballots are still being counted but most of the match ups for the general election are set in stone. Political analyst John Dedie joined us to discuss the takeaways from the primary election and we expect in November. Dedie talked about Ivan Bates and Wes...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Race for Maryland governor in 2022

(WBFF)In the race for governor democrats and republicans now know their candidates will be come November. For the republicans, it's trump endorsed Dan Cox and for the democrats it's best selling author and former nonprofit leader Wes Moore.Political science professor at McDaniel College Matthew Monjello joined us to talk about the candidates chances of winning the race. Monjello was surprised by the Cox victory and didn't think he'd beat the other candidates by double digit points. Despite the convincing yet surprising victory of the republican primary, Monjello believes that the race won't be the competitive at all and that this race will more so be about Wes Moore introducing himself to America and telling everyone who he is and what political value he holds. As both parties candidates lack political experience Monjello talked about the disadvantage Cox has being supported by former president Donald Trump in a liberal state like Maryland. As Larry Hogan and candidate Kelly Schulz speculate whether democrats were meddling with the republican primary, another belief is that the Cox race as a republican in Maryland wasn't as funded and that Schulz may not have gotten as much support from the republican party to win the primary.
MARYLAND STATE
Ocean City Today

Most rural counties in Maryland

Compiled a list of the most rural counties in Maryland using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
MARYLAND STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#Ballots#Election Security#Undecided
foxbaltimore.com

Wes Moore secures Democratic nomination for Maryland governor

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Author Wes Moore has won the Democratic nomination for Maryland governor, beating his last remaining challenger, former U.S. Secretary of Labor Tom Perez. The Associated Press called the race late Friday, following the lead of a number of television networks. Moore will now face State Del. Dan Cox, an ultra-conservative supporter of former President Donald Trump, in the General Election.
MARYLAND STATE
The Washington Informer

Franchot Concedes in Maryland Gubernatorial Race

Maryland Comptroller Peter Franchot said Friday that he will concede in the race for the Democratic gubernatorial nomination. Franchot, who has been in public office since his election as a state delegate in 1986, sat in third place behind projected winner Wes Moore and former U.S. and Maryland Labor Secretary Tom Perez with about 102,140 votes as of Friday afternoon.
MARYLAND STATE
rockvillenights.com

Tom Perez on media calling Maryland governor race for Wes Moore: "Not so fast"

A number of news outlets declared Wes Moore the victor in the Democratic Maryland governor race today, and the campaign of Tom Perez is pushing back. "Put simply, it’s too early to call this race," Perez campaign manager Sean Downey said in a statement. "Yesterday was the first day of counting for the 212,962 recorded and received vote-by-mail ballots and it was a huge day for Tom Perez. He flipped multiple counties from election day and made major vote gains statewide, all while as many as 80,000 votes remain in Montgomery County — the largest remaining vote share and Tom's incredibly strong base."
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Franchot, Perez split over Moore's projected win in Maryland gubernatorial primary

BALTIMORE -- While Peter Franchot on Friday conceded the Democratic nomination in Maryland's gubernatorial race to Wes Moore, Tom Perez's campaign is saying not so fast--it's still too close to call.CBS News projected Friday that Moore won the Democratic nomination for governor, with about 35% of the vote as of Friday afternoon with 70% of districts reporting.  Moore currently outpaces Perez and Franchot by about 7 points and 14 points, respectively. Franchot, Maryland's comptroller, congratulated Moore Friday afternoon and called on Marylanders to support Moore."With voting rights, Roe v. Wade, health care, common sense gun control, climate change...
MARYLAND STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
wypr.org

With Maryland's mail-in ballot canvass underway, which Baltimore County races are tightening?

About 24 hours into counting mail-in ballots cast in the primary election, we speak with WYPR Baltimore County reporter John Lee. We’ll ask: what’s the latest in the contests for County executive and council, as well as the extremely tight race to be Democratic nominee for state’s attorney -- where progressive Robbie Leonard is challenging four-term incumbent Scott Shellenberger.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

CBS Baltimore

Baltimore, MD
63K+
Followers
27K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Latest news and updates from CBS Baltimore.

 https://wjz.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy