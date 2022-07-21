Gillibrand wants answers on flight cancellations

File Photo credit Getty Images

Buffalo, NY (WBEN) Senator Kirsten Gillibrand is seeking answers from airlines over a record number of flight cancellations. She's asking the Federal Trade Commission and the Department of Transportation to investigate.

Gillibrand notes Congress authorized $54 billion in taxpayer-funded relief to help retain pilots and critical staff to keep airlines afloat and ready for the return to travel. "Now, they are failing to fulfill flights promised to customers, and in some cases, allegedly scheduling flights that they know cannot be staffed," says Gillibrand.

“Across the country, Americans are feeling the impact of severe airline delays, canceled flights, and lost luggage. As travel has ramped up during the summer months, our airports have become especially chaotic and ineffective, and yet, airlines are still reporting massive revenues,” says Gillibrand. “In other words, Americans are suffering the consequences and paying more out of pocket for inferior service. It is evident that airlines have prioritized higher profit margins over quality customer service, which is why I’m calling on the Department of Transportation and the Federal Trade Commission to investigate major airlines that may be engaging in unfair and deceptive business practices.”

Gillibrand is asking the DOT and FTC to focus on three areas:

Whether airlines are knowingly engaging in unfair or deceptive business practices by offering flights that they know are logistically impossible to execute.

Whether airlines are properly informing consumers of the ability to be compensated for significantly delayed or canceled flights.

Whether airlines are properly compensating consumers for significantly delayed or canceled flights.