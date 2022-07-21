ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Josh Heupel is about to give Tennessee football the second Lane Kiffin season Vols never got

By Adam Sparks, Knoxville News Sentinel
ATLANTA — Derek Dooley gave excuses. Butch Jones had catch phrases. And Jeremy Pruitt filibustered to avoid the topic.

Each Tennessee football coach approached their second SEC Media Days in their own way. They struggled to win in their first season and needed to give reasons for hope in their second season, which usually went better.

On Thursday, Josh Heupel didn’t have that problem.

His first season went well, better than those predecessors. And that sets up a rare situation, as a UT coach will follow early success with the expectations of much more.

No UT coach has had that chance since Lane Kiffin. And his second season never came.

That’s why Heupel is about to give the Vols the second Kiffin season that they never got. And he senses that expectations have been raised.

“Man, I don't want to be anywhere where there isn’t hunger to be better,” Heupel said. “(Our players) are going to hear it. They’re going to see it.

“… But the expectations are never going to be higher outside of the building than they are inside of the building.”

Second SEC Media Days not easy for  Tennessee coaches

Granted, it can become tiresome to talk about the string of UT coaches over the past 13 years since Phillip Fulmer’s firing. They come and go, and each brings hope and then a letdown.

But Heupel and Kiffin are different than the others because of the optimism they stirred up in the fan base, which was evident at SEC Media Days.

Dooley’s debut season was awkward. His 2010 team started 2-6 after Kiffin bolted for Southern Cal.

At the 2011 SEC Media Days, Dooley said, “In Knoxville, we call this (second season) year one. It was year zero last year given the amount of change we had.”

Jones went 5-7 in 2013, dropping four of his last five games, in UT’s third straight losing season.

At the 2014 SEC Media Days, Jones said, “We have to earn the right to win. There's a difference between earning the right to win and hoping to win.”

Pruitt went 5-7 in 2018, including a blowout loss to Vanderbilt that cost the Vols bowl eligibility.

At the 2019 SEC Media Days, Pruitt staged a 21-minute filibuster. He talked about every assistant coach, several players, his time as a high school coach and even the Vols’ offseason surgeries.

Coaches will do anything to avoid answering for early setbacks and promising better days ahead. But Heupel has a different task.

Josh Heupel has Vols' swagger back to Kiffin levels

There weren’t drastic differences in record in UT coaches’ debut seasons. Heupel and Kiffin went 7-6. Dooley was 6-7. Jones and Pruitt went 5-7.

But the trajectory felt different. Dooley never won over the fan base. And Jones and Pruitt didn’t spur optimism until their second season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bNm7U_0go0uKEa00

But Kiffin earned it early, which is why his abrupt exit left so many unanswered questions. Would the Vols have contended in the SEC East? Would Kiffin have transformed success into a long-term run of top-notch recruiting?

Last season, the Vols had a swagger, an identity, a belief in a first-year coach that they haven’t had since Kiffin.

Their offensive playcaller — Heupel, that is — was usually better than the opponent. They were fun to watch on offense. And UT’s 2023 recruiting class has climbed into the top 10, perhaps hinting at long-term success.

Now Heupel, unlike Kiffin, can either stage a second-year ascension or a sophomore slump. Either way, he’s taking the Vols into uncharted territory.

Reach Adam Sparks at adam.sparks@knoxnews.com and on Twitter @AdamSparks.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Josh Heupel is about to give Tennessee football the second Lane Kiffin season Vols never got

