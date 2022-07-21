ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

I stole $20,000 from a woman in a romance scam – it changed my life and I now investigate other fraudsters

By James Duffy
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4R2WzF_0go0u1Y200

ROMANCE scams are on the rise and it has cost Americans more money than any other scheme over the last five years.

According to the Federal Trade Commission, people have reported more than $1.3billion in losses to love scams since 2017.

Last year alone losses totaled $547million, an increase of nearly 80% from the year before.

Romance cons typically involve scammers creating fake online personas on dating apps including Tinder to gain people’s affection and trust.

Scammers will often use pictures from Instagram or other online sources to build their fake identities.

The MTV show Catfish and the more recent Netflix hit The Tinder Swindler depict how some of these scams unfold.

One former romance scammer told CNBC that he stole $20,000 from a woman by posing as a US military member.

After being caught in a ruse and changing his ways, he took a job with the reverse lookup site SocialCatfish.

The allows people to search names, images, addresses, phone numbers, and more across the internet to aid them in catching potential scammers.

Not only does SocialCatfish help verify that someone is who they say they are, but the site also publishes resources, studies, and advice on catfishing.

While romance scams can target all demographics, people over 70 tend to suffer the greatest monetary losses, according to the FTC.

However, younger Americans are falling victim to these scams at a higher rate than ever.

Since 2017, the number of romance scam reports filed with the FTC by 18 to 29-year-olds jumped tenfold.

Warning signs of a romance scam

Romance scams are effective because con artists will often spin sympathetic stories to gain their victim's trust.

"Romance scammers weave all sorts of believable stories to con people, but their old standby involves pleas for help while claiming one financial or health crisis after another," according to the FTC.

Beyond a captivating tale or a heartbreaking story, romance scammers will often ask you for money urgently.

Obviously, you should be wary of sending cash to anyone you don't know over the internet, particularly if they're trying to get you to act quickly.

In some instances, scammers may promise some return or repayment only to disappear with someone's money.

The FTC also noted that love scammers often use romance as bait to lure people into "bogus investments," often through cryptocurrency.

How to protect yourself from romance scams

First and foremost, you should never send money to anyone you have only communicated with online or by phone, nor should you trust promises someone's making while asking you for cash.

Be careful what information you share or make public as fraudsters can use that to target you.

You should also research a person’s profile to see if the name or details have been used elsewhere.

In addition, you can try running a reverse image search with photos on a potential scammer's profile to see if they belong to someone else.

You should also have your guard up if someone requests inappropriate photos or financial information as this could later be used to extort you.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XsKuf_0go0u1Y200
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Jw2mc_0go0u1Y200

Scammers in New York are attempting to steal personal information through a gas rebate check scam, the state DMV warns.

And for more on scams and fraud, read how thousands of Americans are losing money online.

Comments / 2

Related
Distractify

Dad Almost Fell for Whatsapp Scam Pretending to be His Son Until He Noticed a Tiny Detail

Dirty, no-good scammers are always utilizing different mediums in order to get you to fork over your hard-earned cash, personal information, or both. There are all sorts of methods that they use to employ this. One of the most common cons are "phishing" scams sent from email addresses that appear to be genuine official corporate or government correspondence, but upon further inspection come from domains that don't coincide with whoever these dastardly criminals are pretending to be.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fraud#Online Scams#Us Military#Americans#Tinder#Mtv#Cnbc
Daily Mail

Ex-mayor is jailed for almost 5 years after stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from his city’s Covid relief funds– including $108,000 to pay off mortgage on his lakefront home

Former mayor of Stonecrest Jason Lary — who pleaded guilty in January to wire fraud, stealing federal money and conspiracy — was sentenced to prison on Wednesday for stealing Covid-19 relief funds meant for struggling businesses. The Northern District of Georgia sentenced him to four years and nine...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
FTC
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Netflix
The Independent

Fake humans are turning up to job interviews – and you might not even know, FBI warns

Fake humans are conducting job interviews – and could trick the people interviewing them, the FBI has warned.Scammers are using deepfakes and other technology to create false applicants that can undertake job interviews, the agency warned. The fake people are made by stealing the personal information of other people and then creating fake but convincing applicants that can go to job interviews as them, it said.If successful, criminals can then use the job position to access useful data held by those companies, it suggested. But it is not exactly clear why cyber criminals are using the attack.The problem is on...
PUBLIC SAFETY
DoYouRemember?

A Lawyer Advises Consumers To Avoid Self-Checkouts

Attorney Carrie Jernigan often gives free legal advice on the social media app TikTok. Her latest piece of advice? Skip the self-checkouts at all stores. She claims that many stores are using security footage at the self-checkout registers to accuse innocent people of theft in order to get a little extra cash. That might sound a little sketchy but she explains what happens.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The US Sun

‘World’s first drug lord billionaire who lived like king in jail’ with guns, silk shirts, and cowboy hats is recaptured

THE world's 'first billionaire drug lord' who lived like a king in jail with guns, silk shirts, and cowboy hats has been captured by Mexican troops after going on the run. A dishevelled-looking Rafael Caro Quintero was seen being dragged out in handcuffs after a sniffer dog found him hiding a bus in footage shared by Mexican forces.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Son is ordered to hand over his dad's ashes to childhood nanny after she became his stepmum and revealed the pair had been having an affair for years

A man will have to hand over his father's ashes to his former nanny-turned-stepmother after losing a Supreme Court fight to keep them. The man's father died from Covid-19 related complications in October last year and was cremated after a funeral in November. While the man kept his father's ashes...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
620K+
Followers
28K+
Post
159M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy