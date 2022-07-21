Spotlight on Business 2022: Quality, supply is the name of the game

SLINGERLANDS — The Zock name emblazoned with the bold red font has long been known for exceptional landscaping. Well, the same family has a new venture, Zock’s Supply; a sister company already linked to quality merchandise.

Earlier this year, Sevenzocks Property Maintenance and Landscaping Inc. obtained Long Lumber, a family-owned business that has provided the area with beautiful outdoor living space products for three generations and renamed it Zock’s Supply.

The Long’s reputation started in 1945 while Richard Long Sr. was building log cabins in the Adirondacks after his return from the war. He often furnished the cabins with furniture he crafted himself. The quality of his work and the materials he used generated such a demand, he established a showroom in Slingerlands.

Zock’s owner Matt Kozakiewicz and his family have a reputation of its own for quality work, having spent more than 20 years landscaping and maintaining area properties. He said he’s always dreamt of expanding his family business to include supplies, he seized it.

“I bought Long Lumber, continuing what they have been known for so many years,” Kozakiewicz said, “and I expanded it.”

Much like their predecessor, Zock’s Supply offers customers the opportunity to check off items from their shopping list to put piece together a stunning backyard oasis. There’s an assortment of furniture from which to choose, including Cambridge paving stones; cedar, vinyl and aluminum fencing; and other outdoor products designed to enhance one’s outdoor living.

Kozakiewicz, owner of Zock’s Supply, said he’s always admired the cedar, which he has used in his landscaping projects. The warm-colored wood is pleasing to the eye and it can endure both the cold Northeastern winters and hot summers.

Zock’s Supply product showroom at 2100 New Scotland Road is anticipated for later this year. Kozakiewicz said it will give customers a better eye for their future backyards.

“The one thing that really sets us apart from other supply companies,” Kozakiewicz said, “is that our displays and showrooms are like nothing anybody is doing.”