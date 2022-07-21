ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MI

Basketball, hot air balloons and country music, a little bit of everything this weekend in Jackson County

By Joe Gebhardt
WSYM FOX 47
WSYM FOX 47
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XMdC0_0go0tXV000

JACKSON, Mich. — It is going to be a jam-packed weekend in Jackson with several big events all stuffed into a three-day period.

The Jackson Hot Air Jubilee, Gus Macker basketball tournament and Faster Horses Music Festival are all on deck this weekend.

The fourth annual Gus Macker basketball tournament kicks off Friday night with several tournaments, including the “heroes” tournament for law enforcement and first responders, teachers and for athletes with disabilities. There will be music at Bucky Harris Park.

There will also be a free throw and three-point contest.

According to Co-Director Kyle Liechty, more than 200 teams are registered for the event, some coming from Georgia and Texas, up from 171 teams last year.

“One of the cool things with Jackson, it’s still in the downtown of the city,” he said. “Compared to being in a parking lot or something more removed from the restaurants and retail, we are integrated within the core of the city. While there’s a gap between games, you can stop by a local restaurant, pick up a bite to eat and checkout the retail establishments downtown."

The event runs through Sunday rain or shine. Saturday, the tournament will host the popular slam dunk contest where the winner will get $1,000. The runner-up gets $500, and new this year is a mascot three-on-three game.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HgGAI_0go0tXV000
Joe Gebhardt, WSYM, 2021

“We’re going to have Blue from Blue Ox Credit Union, the Macker Man is playing, Paws from the Detroit Tigers, Madonna from the Toledo Mud Hens [The Detroit Tigers AAA affiliate], Buster Bronco from Western Michigan University and right in the core of Saturday with nice cool 85 degree heat and humidity playing a little bit of three-on-three basketball with the mascots,” Liechty said.

Any money left over from the event goes to nonprofit groups supporting the event.

Over at Ella Sharp Park, the Jackson Hot Air Jubilee is back this Friday and Saturday. Now in its 39th year, Balloonmeister Steve Sitko says 26 pilots are on deck this year, with some coming from North Carolina and Florida.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Qy6PQ_0go0tXV000
BRISTOL, ENGLAND - AUGUST 06: Hot air balloon pilot Peter Dalby inflates his balloon as he prepares to take to the skies over Bristol as balloons launch from Greville Smythe Park close to the city centre on August 6, 2013 in Bristol, England. (Photo by Matt Cardy/Getty Images)

People can expect family-friendly events such as the Kids Kingdom, which has games and prizes, a car show, bands and helicopter rides.

“We also have an adult beverage tent this year to come out and enjoy music and some adult beverages, along with the beautiful park setting and food trucks,” Sitko said. “So, come on out and enjoy the spectacular setting and get some balloons off the ground and cheer us on.”

Balloon launches will happen Friday and Saturday morning and evening, weather permitting. They will have one additional balloon launch Sunday morning at 7 a.m. The event officially opens Friday at 4 p.m.

Also this weekend, Faster Horses Music Festival is back at Michigan International Speedway. Campers have begun to fill in on Thursday, and the event officially kicks off Friday. The country music festival is expected to draw in 40,000 people for the three-day event. Morgan Wallen, Eric Church and Tim McGraw are some of more than a dozen acts set to perform.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
US 103.1

Love Skydiving At These Amazing Michigan Skydiving Locations

Skydiving is something I have wanted to try for years. Last year I was supposed to do a tandem jump with the U.S. Army Golden Knights, weather prohibited my opportunity. I look forward to the chance when it presents itself again. Getting psyched up to do the jump was a great experience, making the jump will be an experience I won't forget. If I am going to jump I am going to do it with the best in the world.
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

Jackson Tri-Fecta weekend brings in thousands of dollars

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Gus Macker alone saw 10,000 people over the weekend making it the biggest year ever. Last year there were only about 7 thousand. Business owners said this event brings lots of customers. “Yesterday was super busy,” said Manager of Junkyard Dog, Amy Carrigan. Every year,...
103.3 WKFR

7 Unique Michigan Museums You Should Visit At Least Once

Gone are the days when a trip to the museum equates to a "boring" four hours of wandering around looking at classical paintings and sculptures. Sure, as adults, we can appreciate the incredible talent it takes to create masterpieces like the Mona Lisa. But, it feels safe to assume that many of us (millennials and older) were perhaps dragged to a museum as part of a class trip and, therefore, were under the impression that museums weren't that fun.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Jackson County, MI
Jackson, MI
Sports
Jackson County, MI
Sports
State
Florida State
Local
Michigan Sports
Jackson, MI
Government
Local
Michigan Basketball
State
Texas State
State
Georgia State
Local
Michigan Government
City
Jackson, MI
Jackson, MI
Basketball
Jackson County, MI
Government
WSYM FOX 47

July's 3 Degree Guarantee: Jackson County 4-H

JACKSON, Mich. — For the month of July, FOX 47’s 3 Degree Guarantee recipient is the Jackson County 4-H. As they gear up for the Jackson County Fair, the nonprofit organization took a break from feeding cows and sheep to speak with us about the importance of what they do.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Morgan Wallen
Person
Tim Mcgraw
MLive

Our favorite photos from day two of the Ann Arbor Art Fair

ANN ARBOR, MI -- The 2022 Ann Arbor Art Fair was a busy place on Friday, July 22. The fair continues from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, July 23. The three-day event brings in more than 700 artists across three different fairs in downtown Ann Arbor, along with correlating foot traffic and out-of-towners.
ANN ARBOR, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#Things To Do#Local Life#What To Do#Mascot#Blue Ox Credit Union#The Detroit Tigers#Tole
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Retail
News Break
Politics
WLNS

Late night storm causes power outages

Storms that blew through Michigan on Saturday night left hundreds of people across mid-Michigan in the dark. The Lansing Board of Water and Light reported 8 outages affecting 1,371 customers around midnight – including almost 900 customers in an area that included the northeast side of the city. The...
LANSING, MI
Dearborn Press & Guide

Gone too soon: Former Taylor school board member dies at 35

When I first met Norm Stachulski, I already knew who he was as he had served on the Taylor Board of Education. He knew me from reading articles I’d written in The News-Herald. What I didn’t know was that he was two years younger than me, and was a...
TAYLOR, MI
WSYM FOX 47

WSYM FOX 47

12K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Lansing-Jackson, Michigan news and weather from WSYM FOX 47, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox47news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy