Economy

Ford To Produce 600,000 EVs Globally By 2023, 2 Million By 2026

By Anthony Alaniz
Motor1.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Between May 2021 and March 2022, Ford decided to invest an additional $20 billion into EVs through 2026, bringing the Blue Oval's total to $50 billion. Ford's big EV spending spree is just beginning, with the automaker announcing today that it plans to produce 600,000 EVs by the end of 2023....

www.motor1.com

TheStreet

Ford Has Two Surprises That Neither Tesla Nor GM Will Like

Ford (F) - Get Ford Motor Company Report wants to keep its promises. The legacy carmaker is determined to disrupt disruptors. And for the group led by Jim Farley the disruptor is Tesla ( (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc. Report) and Elon Musk. The Dearborn, Michigan-based company began by separating its gasoline car (ICE) business from its electric vehicle (BEV) business into two separate entities, Ford Blue and Ford e. The two entities remain overseen by Farley.
DEARBORN, MI
TheStreet

Tesla Has a New Rival for Fastest Electric Vehicle

Elon Musk's Tesla Roadster has claimed the title as "quickest car in the world," according to its website. The 2022 Tesla Roadster has good credentials to claim to be the quickest electric vehicle as its specs say it accelerates from 0 to 60 miles per hour in 1.9 seconds, can reach speeds over 250 miles per hour with 800 to 1,000 horsepower. It also has a range of about 620 miles.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Tesla Finally Dethroned By Chinese Automaker

Finally, an EV maker managed to surpass Tesla. Sort of. Build Your Dreams (BYD) is a publicly-listed Chinese conglomerate with an automotive arm that produces EVs, PHEVs, and hydrogen-electric vehicles. It recently announced its sales figures for the first six months of the year, and it sold 641,350 NEVs. During that same period, Tesla only managed to sell 564,000 NEVs.
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

Ford Plans to Cut up to 8,000 Jobs - Bloomberg News

(Reuters) - Ford Motor Co is preparing to cut up to 8,000 jobs in the coming weeks in a bid to reduce costs and intensify its focus on electric vehicles, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter. The cuts are expected in Ford's salaried workforce, as...
BUSINESS
#Ford F 150#Ford Pickups#Ford Mustang Mach E#Vehicles#Ev#Mustang#F 150 Lightning#European#North American
Truth About Cars

Report: Ford Cutting 8,000 Jobs as It Repositions for EVs

A report, citing unnamed sources, has claimed Ford is planning to eliminate up to 8,000 jobs in North America to free up capital for its ongoing transition to all-electric vehicles. Cuts are expected to begin later this summer and will allegedly target salaried employees working within the “Ford Blue” unit the automaker created to specialize in gasoline-driven vehicles.
BUSINESS
MotorBiscuit

The Most Fuel-Efficient Compact SUV Is Also the Fastest Compact SUV, According to Consumer Reports

Even with gas prices still painfully high, consumers’ love of the SUV has barely budged. This is in part because of the prevalence of hybrid powertrains. The 2022 Toyota Rav4 Prime is one of the finest examples on the market today. In fact, Consumer Reports found that the Rav4 Prime is not only the most fuel-efficient compact SUV, but it’s also the fastest Compact SUV on the market.
GAS PRICE
torquenews.com

Hyundai and Kia Offer The Most EV SUV And Crossover Models Under $50,000 MSRP

I just wrapped up a visit with my auntie and uncle in Kauai. They want to purchase either a plug-in hybrid (PHEV) or electric (EV) subcompact - midsize SUV/crossover. My family are most concerned about seating position, cargo and passenger volume, and adequate ground clearance. To help them and others looking for similar vehicles at somewhere near the average price of a new vehicle, I have collected information on all such vehicles currently or soon to go on sale in the U.S (by end of 2023).
BUYING CARS
CNBC

Volkswagen-backed Northvolt to develop wood-based batteries for EVs

The attempt to develop battery materials from a range of sources comes as major European economies lay out plans to move away from road-based vehicles that use diesel and gasoline. Stora Enso says says it's "one of the largest private forest owners in the world." The partnership will see Northvolt...
BUSINESS
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cars
The Associated Press

BrightView Continues Electric Conversion of Fleet Vehicles with Deployment of 100 Chevrolet Bolt EUVs

BLUE BELL, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 26, 2022-- As part of its ongoing effort to convert its fleet of vehicles to electric, BrightView (NYSE: BV), the nation’s leading commercial landscaping company, today announced the purchase of 100 electric-powered Chevrolet Bolt EUVs that will be put into service across the country, beginning this month. With the deployment of these new cars, BrightView’s management fleet is now comprised of nearly 400 electric and hybrid vehicles. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220726005208/en/ Today, BrightView announced the addition of 100 Chevy Bolts to its growing fleet of electric vehicles, as part of its pledge to reduce carbon emissions. (Photo: Business Wire)
CARS
Motor1.com

Porsche Large Electric SUV Officially Announced By Company Boss

Enthusiasts appreciate Porsche for its sports cars, but bean counters know it's the SUVs that bring home the bacon. The Macan and Cayenne have been leading the sales charts for many years and the numbers should get even better with the arrival of the next-generation, electric-only Macan in 2023. Fueled by the success of its high-riding offerings and the EV boom, the peeps from Zuffenhausen are preparing another electric SUV.
CARS
fordauthority.com

Ford Mustang Mach-E To Get New Lithium Iron Phosphate Battery

Back in May, Ford Authority reported that The Blue Oval was considering switching at least some of its EV batteries from lithium-ion to lithium iron-phosphate (LFP). Then, just last week, the automaker announced the details behind its effort to secure the raw materials and battery capacity needed to build 600,000 EVs by the end of 2023, with two million planned for annual global production beginning in 2026. This includes installing LHP batteries in the Ford F-150 Lightning in early 2024, as well as the Ford Mustang Mach-E starting next year, too.
CARS
fordauthority.com

Ford Eluminator Crate Motor To Power Upcoming EV

The Ford Eluminator crate motor was revealed shortly before the 2021 SEMA Show – where it made its official debut alongside a vehicle featuring two of them – the 1978 Ford F-100 Eluminator concept. This electrified offering comes straight from the the Ford Mustang Mach-E GT and produces 281 horsepower and 317 pound-feet of torque in a compact package that weighs just 205 pounds, all for a retail price of $3,900. In addition to some future project cars and builds, it seems as if the Ford Eluminator crate motor will also now power an affordable EV sports car from another manufacturer – the E-Cite Motors E-CGT.
CARS
Motor1.com

Volkswagen Group Names Porsche CEO Oliver Blume As New Boss

Volkswagen Group is making changes to its management structure. Porsche CEO Oliver Blume will add to his daily duties by taking over as Chairman of the Board of Management for the group. He assumes the role on September 1, and he’s expected to remain as Porsche’s CEO “in the long term,” possibly staying in that position following a potential initial public offering for the brand.
BUSINESS
Motor1.com

Hyundai Ioniq 5 N Spied In A Parking Lot, Has Bucket Seat For Driver

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 N is an exciting vehicle from the brand. Its foray into electric vehicles is spawning several new models, including N performance variants, and Hyundai isn't leaving its new compact crossover on the sidelines. The Ioniq 5 N isn't a well-kept secret, but there's still a lot we don't know about it. A new Woopa TV YouTube video gets close to the new electric five-door, dissecting the design visible through the camouflage wrap.
HOME & GARDEN
CarBuzz.com

New Electric SUV Will Help Ford Deliver 2 Million EVs By 2026

Ford's EV push is forging ahead at an increasingly rapid rate. In June, it sold 4,353 electric vehicles in the United States, a 76.6% increase over June 2021. Thanks to the Mustang Mach-E, the popular E-Transit that is about to be slapped with a big price hike, and F-150 Lightning, Ford was only behind Tesla in US EV sales in June.
CARS
Motor1.com

Maserati Project24 Debuts As MC20 Track Car Making 740 HP

The Maserati Project24 debuts in renderings to preview a forthcoming track-only version of the MC20. The company will make just 62 of them. It won't yet offer details about the price or when deliveries will begin. The Project24 equips the 3.0-liter Nettuno V6 with a pair of new turbos that...
CARS
UPI News

LG Energy Solution to supply more EV batteries to Ford

SEOUL, July 25 (UPI) -- South Korea's LG Energy Solution announced plans to strengthen its business alliance with Ford Motor and supply more batteries to the U.S. automaker. LG Energy Solution said Friday it would double the production facilities for Ford at its Poland plant by next year and further expand the capacity depending on demand.
BUSINESS
Motor1.com

Audi A3 E-Tron Rendering Peeks Into The Nameplate's Electric Future

The Audi A3 has been around since 1996. Within four generations, the compact Sportback (hatchback) and eventually sedan have always been powered by an internal combustion engine. In its third-generation model, an electric motor was introduced into the lineup. That won't be the case in 2026, though. Audi has confirmed...
CARS
Motor1.com

Motor1.com

Miami, FL
32K+
Followers
15K+
Post
4M+
Views
