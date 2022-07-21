Ford To Produce 600,000 EVs Globally By 2023, 2 Million By 2026

BLUE BELL, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 26, 2022-- As part of its ongoing effort to convert its fleet of vehicles to electric, BrightView (NYSE: BV), the nation’s leading commercial landscaping company, today announced the purchase of 100 electric-powered Chevrolet Bolt EUVs that will be put into service across the country, beginning this month. With the deployment of these new cars, BrightView’s management fleet is now comprised of nearly 400 electric and hybrid vehicles. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220726005208/en/ Today, BrightView announced the addition of 100 Chevy Bolts to its growing fleet of electric vehicles, as part of its pledge to reduce carbon emissions. (Photo: Business Wire)
