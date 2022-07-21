Ford To Produce 600,000 EVs Globally By 2023, 2 Million By 2026

I just wrapped up a visit with my auntie and uncle in Kauai. They want to purchase either a plug-in hybrid (PHEV) or electric (EV) subcompact - midsize SUV/crossover. My family are most concerned about seating position, cargo and passenger volume, and adequate ground clearance. To help them and others looking for similar vehicles at somewhere near the average price of a new vehicle, I have collected information on all such vehicles currently or soon to go on sale in the U.S (by end of 2023).

BUYING CARS ・ 4 DAYS AGO