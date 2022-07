KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It’s a helpful rain for many areas this morning, nothing really too heavy with 1/2 inch to 3-plus inches being reported from north to south. The heaviest rains were in southern Johnson County, Kansas, as well as areas west and southwest of Kansas City. On the Missouri side, areas that are being hit the hardest by the drought have gotten some minor relief, but amounts have been mostly under 1 inch or so… helpful though in a parched landscape.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 20 HOURS AGO