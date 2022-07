BOSTON (WHDH) - Shuttle buses will replace a branch of the Green Line for the third time this summer for track work, the MBTA reminded riders. Buses will replace service on the E Branch between Heath Street and Copley from Saturday, August 6 through Sunday, August 21. In this time, the MBTA plans to replace about 2,000 feet of track across the branch and install new Green Line Transformation Protection System wayside equipment. This equipment will help avoid train-on train collisions, add red-light signal protection and incorporate speed enforcement. Much of the work will occur between the Longwood Avenue and Brigham Circle stations.

BOSTON, MA ・ 19 HOURS AGO