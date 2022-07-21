ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Destin, FL

Crab Island BBQ soon to serve up hawg dogs and more

Destin Log
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCooking barbecue makes Steve Gilbert happy and he’s ready to make others happy with his signature “hawg dog.”. So, what’s a hawg dog? It’s pulled barbecue pork wrapped up in a hot dog bun. Last year, Gilbert walked around Crab Island, Destin’s water playground just...

www.thedestinlog.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
navarrenewspaper.com

NAVARRE FISHING REPORT SATURDAY 7-23-22

SPECIAL NOTICE The Navarre pier is open from 5 am until 11 pm daily. Visit our You Tube channel Navarre Newspaper. You will find the weather and information videos about the emerald coast of Destin, Navarre, Gulf Breeze and Pensacola areas.This report is updated during the day. This is our...
NAVARRE, FL
guideposts.org

An Answered Prayer Guided Her To Safety

The sun was just beginning to set as I drove along the highway. I had only about 50 miles left to go before I arrived at my friend Eleanor’s beach house in Panama City, Florida. This was my first vacation since my divorce. It was exactly what I needed....
PANAMA CITY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Restaurants
City
Memphis, FL
City
Miramar Beach, FL
Local
Florida Food & Drinks
City
Destin, FL
State
Florida State
Destin, FL
Food & Drinks
City
Freeport, FL
Destin, FL
Lifestyle
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Destin, FL
Restaurants
City
Defuniak Springs, FL
getthecoast.com

Destin’s first-ever Blowout Bar

Let’s jump right into the news you need to know this Thursday 🙂. Fort Walton Beach will pick up your unwanted household items in August. It’s time to clean up! During the month of August, residents of the City of Fort Walton Beach can leave unwanted household items curbside for pickup on regularly scheduled yard waste days.
DESTIN, FL
WKRG News 5

Deputies search for man accused of approaching young girl at Destin park

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG)– The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office worked a call for a suspicious man who approached a young girl Saturday evening at a sports complex. OCSO said calls came in around 7 p.m. at the Morgan Sports complex off Commons Drive. A young girl told her parents a man approached her between the children’s park and the ball field asking for a bear hug.
DESTIN, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Gilbert
Person
D Smoke
mypanhandle.com

Bay County Bobcat rescued on Highway 231

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Bear Creek Feline Center has a new friend, “The Wildman”. The feline center is helping the animal recover from an unfortunate encounter in the wild. The bobcat is now a permanent resident at the cattery. Bear Creek Feline Center is now...
BAY COUNTY, FL
WEAR

Three in the Morning call in contest for the week of July 25

WEAR/THREE IN THE MORNING/ OFFICIAL CALL-IN CONTEST RULES. Station Address: WEAR, 4990 Mobile Hwy., Pensacola FL, 32506. Contest Area: Pensacola, Florida and Mobile, Alabama and nearby towns and communities in the Gulf Coast area, including in Florida: Pensacola, Gulf Breeze, Cantonment, Century, Jay, Pace, Milton, Perdido Key, Pensacola Beach, Navarre, Fort Walton Beach, Valparaiso, Niceville, Destin, Sandestin, Wright, Holt, Crestview, Baker, Chumuckla; and in Alabama: Orange Beach, Robertsdale, Gulf Shores, Stapleton, Elberta, Fairhope, Daphne, Prichard, Chickasaw, Saraland, Satsuma, Tilman’s Corner, Theodore, Bayou la Batre, Dauphin Island, Foley, Bay Minette, Atmore, Flomaton, Brewton, Florala, Semmes, Spanish Fort, and Lillian..
PENSACOLA, FL
WMBB

Watch: Panama City burglary suspects break into business

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City Police are asking for help identifying two burglary suspects. Security cameras show the two suspects inside Total Laundry Services of Panama City coin laundry on West 11th Street last Wednesday. You can see them use a hammer to smash the glass on a change dispenser. Police aren’t saying […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Crab Meat#Barbecue#Independence Day#Restaurant Info#Food Drink
WEAR

Report: Two men arrested after Destin restaurant owner struck with beer bottle

DESTIN, Fla. -- The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office arrested two Fort Walton Beach men for an altercation at a restaurant in Destin Sunday night. Edwin Garcia Perez, 29, and Gerson Garcia Perez, 22, are charged with aggravated battery, disorderly conduct/breach of peace and criminal mischief. According to deputies, Edwin and...
DESTIN, FL
mypanhandle.com

Hotter days this week, here and there rains

PANAMA CITY, Fla. WEATHER (WMBB) – Despite a slight rise in temperatures, Panahdnle weather will maintain a seasonal pattern for much of this week. A few areas could experience instances of fog ahead of sunrise and the early morning hours of Monday, but that will dissipate come 9-10 am.
PANAMA CITY, FL
WEAR

Pensacola Police officer extends a helping hand to the homeless

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The homeless in Pensacola have many challenges as they navigate life on the street. But they have a friend in the Pensacola Police. The plight of Pensacola's homeless is well documented -- camps being relocated as leaders attempt to end what they refer to as urban camping.
PENSACOLA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WKRG

Saenger Theater in Pensacola has brought back it’s Summer Movie Series!

There are a lot of great ways to spend your Saturday nights in the summertime, however, none can quite compare to being able to watch some of the most iconic movies in the Hollywood history back on the silver screen, within the confines of the majestic Pensacola Saenger Theater! However, when you come to watch the Summer Movie Series at the Pensacola Saenger Theater, you’re not just getting a classic movie to watch, but you will be thoroughly entertained all night long starting at 6pm where The Great Saenger Pipe Organ will be played by Alex Gartner, Executive Director of the Pensacola Children’s Chorus, for an entire hour leading up to the show. Then in addition to The Great Saenger Pipe Organ, you will also get a hilarious specialized intro from the Gulf Coast CW, specifically tailored to each individual movie that will be shown over the summer, and trust me when I tell you, this is also something that you don’t want to miss, and it is exclusive to the Summer Movie Series at the Pensacola Saenger Theater! With tickets only being $5 per person, this is the perfect way to have the family spend the summer nights! Below is a list of the dates and movies that will be shown for the rest of this summer:
PENSACOLA, FL
foodmanufacturing.com

Florida Restaurant Violated Child Labor Laws

GULF BREEZE, Fla. – A federal investigation by the U.S. Department of Labor at a Gulf Breeze restaurant found several pay practice and child labor violations, including the failure to pay sushi chefs overtime wages due and the employment of 15-year-old workers for more hours per week than the law allows.
GULF BREEZE, FL
WKRG News 5

2 teens pulled from rough waters: Okaloosa Co. deputies

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office was called after two teens were spotted in the water at Princess Beach on Okaloosa Island. They pulled two teens from the water Wednesday, July 20, and “their prognosis is very good,” according to a Facebook post by the OCSO. Red flags are out, which means the surf is rougher than usual and there is a higher risk of rip currents.
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Local softball team places third in World Series

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The Adiktiv Elite travel softball team placed third in the USFA World Series Saturday afternoon. The reigning champs attempted to defend their title, but unfortunately lost in double elimination. The team is made up of girls from all over the area and locally with athletes from Bozeman, Arnold and […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy