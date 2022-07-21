ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Niagara County, NY

Niagara Sheriff’s canine receives body armor donation

By Aidan Joly
 4 days ago
LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Niagara County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday that their canine, Atom, received a donation of a bullet and stab proof protective vest.

The donation came from the non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s Inc., which was founded in 2009 with the goal of providing vests to police dogs and other forms of assistance to the approximately 30,000 canines in the country. The vest is custom-fitted and made in the U.S. Each vest has a value of $1,744 to $2,283. The organization has donated over 4,700 vests across the country at a value of nearly $7 million.

“I appreciate the generous donation of a best from Vested Interest in K9s. K9 Atom will be well-protected while he is serving the residents of Niagara County,” said Sheriff Michael Filicetti.

The organization accepts donations from the public and a donation of $960 will sponsor one vest. For more information, click here.

