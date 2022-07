Share of wallet is a window into the inner workings of your business, but it can be difficult to measure. It shows what percentage of a customer’s budget they spend with you versus your competitors. High share of wallet is an indicator of customer loyalty. It also gives a sense of the total addressable spend and the areas where your business has the potential to grow relative to competitors. Growing wallet share is usually an easier and cheaper growth lever than acquiring new customers. However, convincing customers to only shop with you can be challenging.

SOFTWARE ・ 1 DAY AGO