Treat your-shelf at 2022 Louisiana Book Festival in August

What started as a creative outlet for former social worker and stay-at-home mom Kelly Lachney has taken on a life of its own. Where she was once just passing out her pieces to friends and family, now, her jewelry brand KML Designs is stocked by boutiques across the Southeast. The appeal, according to Lachney, lies in the classic designs that allow the earrings, bracelets and necklaces to appeal to a wide audience, from teens to their grandmothers.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 19 HOURS AGO