Louisiana State

Treat your-shelf at 2022 Louisiana Book Festival in August

By Trinity Velazquez
brproud.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Book lovers, prepare for a few page turners!. The...

www.brproud.com

cenlanow.com

Gordon Mckernan speaks on backpack giveaway for Louisiana students

ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – Gordon McKernan sat down with FOX 48 to speak more on his firm’s backpack giveaway; ensuring over 1000 students receive school supplies for this coming year. Where are you from?. Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Born and raised. What motivated you to do this backpack program?
BATON ROUGE, LA
225batonrouge.com

Chatting with the designer behind local jewelry brand KML Designs

What started as a creative outlet for former social worker and stay-at-home mom Kelly Lachney has taken on a life of its own. Where she was once just passing out her pieces to friends and family, now, her jewelry brand KML Designs is stocked by boutiques across the Southeast. The appeal, according to Lachney, lies in the classic designs that allow the earrings, bracelets and necklaces to appeal to a wide audience, from teens to their grandmothers.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Local
Louisiana Society
State
Louisiana State
City
Baton Rouge, LA
brproud.com

Odd Holidays: Monday is National Hot Fudge Sundae Day

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Anyone looking to liven up their Monday, may want to take a note from the founders of a delicious yet odd holiday, National Hot Fudge Sundae Day. July 25 is the day that’s been set aside to honor the dessert that’s been a staple...
BATON ROUGE, LA
99.9 KTDY

Another Proud Dad Moment: The Wedding Venue Booked

It's another Proud Dad Moment (PDM). Connor and Brittni have set a date and the venue has been picked! Unfortunately, I can't release the date yet, but I have the approval to tell you the venue for the reception. There are many great venues in Acadiana to have a wedding...
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

Christian nonprofits, churches host workshop to find new ways to be ‘a blessing to Acadiana’

Acadiana Christian nonprofit leaders, community development workers and church volunteers gathered at The Bayou Church for two days of idea sharing, brainstorming and educational seminars in the hopes of better serving the community. The second Christian Community Development of Acadiana workshop was spearheaded by the Bridge Ministry of Acadiana, Hope...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

La. spending $84M on early childhood education

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Sixty percent of kids in Louisiana are not ready for kindergarten because they didn’t have access to early childhood education. But new state laws are putting up 84 million dollars to help. Early childhood professionals said early education is essential for the future...
LOUISIANA STATE
theadvocate.com

Aldi pays $1.9 million for land for Baton Rouge store

Aldi has purchased a 1.7-acre tract near the intersection of Siegen Lane and North Rieger Road for nearly $1.9 million. The fast-growing grocery chain bought the land in a deal filed Friday with the East Baton Rouge Parish Clerk of Court’s office. The seller was Gulf Coast Commercial Group, the Houston real estate company that owns the Siegen Village Shopping Center.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

CareSouth facilities requiring masks as COVID cases uptick

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — CareSouth Medical and Dental is requiring masks for employees, patients and visitors as COVID-19 cases increase. Masks will be required at all five facilities in the area — Donaldsonville, Plaquemine, Zachary, the Martin Luther King, Jr. Center on Gus Young and the facility on Florida Street, according to CareSouth.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Find strange things at Baton Rouge’s first Obscure Art Market

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Baton Rouge’s first Obscure Art Market is coming this Saturday. Attendees can shop for crystal jewelry, antiques, taxidermy, paintings, and sculptures at Brickyard South from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. The market is hosted by Framed Findings and is located at 174 South...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Ascension Sheriff teases upcoming announcement following meeting with local crossing guards

ASCENSION PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – As summer vacation in Ascension Parish winds down, students, parents, and teachers are preparing for the August 9 return to campus. While instructors tweak lesson plans and parents help children purchase school supplies, local members of law enforcement are also setting aside time to focus on the 2022-2023 school year.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
brproud.com

Leadership change in Louisiana Special School District

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Superintendent Ernest Garrett III began leading Louisiana’s Special School District in September of 2020, which meant the Louisiana School for the Deaf (LSD) and the School for the Visually Impaired in Baton Rouge were under his authority. But as of Monday, July 25,...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Eight companies look to hire more than 160 employees at LED job fair

Eight companies are teaming up for a Louisiana Economic Development FastStart online job fair, which will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday. The companies, which represent call centers, digital marketing, IT, home health, urgent care, funeral services and education, are looking to fill 162 jobs in Baton Rouge, New Orleans, Lafayette and Shreveport/Bossier City. Open jobs are in positions such as human resources, accounting/finance, account management, marketing, operations, customer service, project management, business development and administrative assistance.
LAFAYETTE, LA
News Radio 710 KEEL

This Video Accurately Names All the Best Louisiana Hype Songs

There Is Nothing More Rowdy and Fun Than Louisiana Wedding. One of my favorite things about my job on the weekends is seeing people lose their minds when I hit play on a certain song. Most weekends you can find me at a wedding venue helping make the most epic playlist for couples as they tie the knot. Folks from Louisiana just party differently than others, and they make a job fun.
brproud.com

Raising Cane’s founder Todd Graves buys 50K Mega Millions tickets for employees

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The founder of Raising Cane’s, Todd Graves, says he has purchased 50,000 Mega Millions tickets for his employees. According to Raising Cane’s, if any of the 50,000 tickets purchased is the lucky number, company employees would win thousands. The company said it has spent the last two years increasing wages for its employees with over $200 million in wage increases.
BATON ROUGE, LA
West Side Journal

A Louisiana Legacy: Angela Gregory’s life set in stone

On July 15, the West Baton Rouge Parish Museum hosted an exhibit opening celebration dedicated to Angela Gregory, a New Orleans native who gained recognition for her sculptures in her lifetime. The museum was packed with attendees, all to admire and awe Gregory’s works in person. Food and drink were...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
brproud.com

Local tutoring company to give out back packs in Gonzales Saturday

GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) – A local tutoring company will give away backpacks Saturday morning in Gonzales. Kiss Your Brain Tutoring will give away 60 school bags to the first children who arrive at the Gonzales location between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. The mesh backpacks will have pencils and folders.
brproud.com

Community invited to Annual Pack the Sack Expo Saturday

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department, Mayor Pro Tempore LaMont Cole, and others are inviting the public to a day of games and activities this weekend. The Annual Pack the Sack Expo and Giveaway will be Saturday, July 23 at 9 a.m. The event will...
BATON ROUGE, LA

