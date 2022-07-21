ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Citrus County, FL

FHP trooper shoots Citrus County bank robbery suspect

By Dylan Abad
 4 days ago

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Citrus County bank robbery suspect was shot by a Florida Highway Patrol trooper Thursday while fleeing from the scene, according to authorities.

The incident began just after 11 a.m. when Citrus County deputies were called to a TD Bank in Crystal River in response to the robbery. When deputies saw a vehicle matching the suspect’s description, a call for assistance was made to the FHP troopers, who located the suspect’s vehicle a short time later.

According to FHP, the trooper, whose name was not immediately released, stopped the suspect’s vehicle after “an armed encounter.” The trooper then shot the suspect who suffered a non-fatal gunshot wound.

Authorities said the trooper was unharmed in the shooting.

In response, the trooper was placed on non-disciplinary administrative leave per FHP policy. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) will investigate the incident.

“As soon as our team confirms the facts on what has transpired today,” Citrus County Sheriff Mike Prendergast said, “we will release more information. In the meantime, please avoid the area between N. Regatta Pt and Fort Island Gulf Beach.”

Therese Thomas
4d ago

"THERE WAS A SHOOTING TODAY IN CITRUS COUNTY"................JEEZE, Thanks for all that info 🙄

Citrus County Chronicle

Homosassa woman found guilty of selling meth to informant

Jurors convicted a Homosassa woman of dealing methamphetamine to a confidential informant, pitting her against a potential 30-year prison sentence. Patricia Ann Clair was found guilty of selling in meth after the 52-year-old’s one-day trial Friday, July 22, according to court records. Citrus County Circuit Court Judge Richard Howard will sentence Clair Aug. 29.
HOMOSASSA, FL
