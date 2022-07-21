ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suwannee County, FL

Suwannee County deputies successfully recover stolen vehicle

By Kerrie Wetherspoon
WCTV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSUWANNEE COUNTY (WCTV) - The Suwannee County Sherriff’s Office says it arrested a man accused of stealing a car in Hamilton County on Wednesday. The sheriff’s office communications center...

