Suwannee County deputies successfully recover stolen vehicle

Marthony Zamark Hood, 22, a suspect in the shooting death of Brad Antonio Collins of Homerville, turned himself over to authorities at the Coffee County Jail on Sunday night. The shooting took place in Homerville. Last week, investigators released a BOLO for Hood, naming him the "lone suspect" of Collins' death.
A driver received multiple citations on Saturday, July 23rd, after causing a car crash from not stopping at a red light in Suwannee County. Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) Public Information Officer, Lieutenant Patrick Riordan, says a Toyota Camry was traveling west on US Hwy 90, while a Dodge Grand Caravan was traveling south on US Hwy 129.
VALDOSTA – A 70-year-old Valdosta resident has been arrested for the shooing death of a woman he was in a relationship with. Arrested: George Tucker, African American male, 70 years of age, Valdosta resident. Victim: Pansy Fulton, African American female, 55 years of age, Valdosta resident. On July 22,...
VALDOSTA – During a full-facility shakedown at Valdosta State Prison, items were seized in an effort to eradicate contraband. The Georgia Department of Corrections (GDC) announced the completion of five full-facility shakedowns as part of our continuing efforts to eradicate our prisons of dangerous contraband. GDC Tactical Squads, Immediate Response Team, Investigators and Agents conducted the unannounced shakedowns at Coastal, Central, Dooly, Lee, and Valdosta State Prisons and were successful in seizing more than 1,000 total items which could be used by inmates to conduct criminal activity within the walls of these facilities.
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County sheriff’s deputies are searching for a credit card thief who got a bargain for his stolen buck. Deputies are looking for a man they say found someone’s card and treated himself to merchandise at Hibbett Sports on Southwest Archer Road in Gainesville.
VALDOSTA – A 24-year-old Valdosta man was arrested after having a family dispute and running from police officers. Offender: Thomas, Eric Treyvon, African American male 24 years of age, Valdosta resident. On July 19, 2022, at approximately 7:00 pm, Valdosta Police Officers responded to a residence in the 1300...
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WGXA) - A woman is dead after being shot in Valdosta and police say her boyfriend did it. In a media release, the Valdosta Police Department says their officers were called to a home on Euclid Circle just after 10:30 p.m. Friday about a possible homicide. The person that called 911 said one of their relatives had called and said he killed his girlfriend. When officers arrived at the house, they encountered George Tucker coming outside. Once they placed Tucker in custody, investigators went inside and found Pansy Fulton dead from a gunshot wound.
VALDOSTA – Valdosta police have arrested a man who attacked another inside a Northside Drive Circle K store. Offender: Roberts, Domaine C, African American male, age 39, resident of Valdosta. On July 20, 2022, at approximately 2:48 am., Valdosta Police Department Patrol Officers responded to 425 Northside Drive (Circle...
State and local law enforcement recently conducted a joint proactive patrol in Thomas County. At 7 p.m., on Friday, July 15, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Thomasville Field Office (GBI), Georgia State Patrol Thomasville Post (GSP), Georgia Department of Community Supervision, Thomas County Sheriff’s Office, Thomasville Police Department, and Boston Police Department conducted concentrated patrols in areas in Thomas County.
MONTICELLO, Fla. (WTXL) — "It's really been a long time coming," says Robert Adams. After three years of negotiations, Jefferson County's new bus system has received the green light. The transit will be funded by the Florida Department of Transportation; at a price of $500,000. The new bus transit...
Columbia County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) detectives arrested three suspects for multiple offenses on Wednesday morning. According to a CCSO press release, deputies responded to an apartment complex on SW Pizarro Place around 10:20 a.m. to the report of gunfire. On scene, deputies learned a male subject – later identified as Jeffery Clark, 32 – was suspected of shooting at occupants in a vehicle located in front of the complex. The vehicle was struck multiple times. Clark was inside an apartment when deputies arrived.
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Human remains that were found in a wooded area off Violet Way have been identified as Claire Luscombe, the Clay County Sheriff’s Office confirmed. Luscombe was reported missing on June 29. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. [DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app...
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A 72-year-old Macclenny man was killed in a crash in Jacksonville on Thursday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash is still under investigation. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. [DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]. According to an...
MARION COUNTY, Fla. — Homicide investigators with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office need help finding a killer. Deputies were first called Monday morning for a report of a dead man found along the roadway in the 15700 block of NW 41st Avenue in Reddick. Responding deputies later found...
MONTEOCHA ‒ The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) is currently investigating a single vehicle traffic crash which resulted in one fatality. On July 10 at approximately 10 a.m., units from Alachua County Fire Rescue, LaCrosse Fire Rescue, ShandsCair, the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office and the Florida Highway Patrol responded to a single vehicle accident in the Monteocha area of Alachua County.
A World War II Soldier from Valdosta, Georgia will soon find a final resting place in Tallahassee. The remains of a soldier who died during the war were recently identified. U.S Amy Air Force Staff Sergeant William Wood was serving as the gunner on a B-24 Liberator in August of 1943. The 25-year-old's plane crashed after being hit by enemy anti-aircraft fire. Following the crash Wood’s remains could not be identified. His body was buried with other unidentified remains in a Civilian Military Cemetery in Bolovan, Ploiesti, Prahova, Romania.
County officials last week signed a three-year agreement with the state that will allow for the establishment of a bus shuttle service to and from Tallahassee via Big Bend Transit (BBT). The buses will travel from Monticello to locations in Tallahassee, where riders will be able to access established StarMetro...
