Sabrina Carpenter Adds Pop of Color to Silk Champagne Dress With Pink Necklace and Green Heels at SiriusXM

By Tara Larson
Footwear News
Footwear News
 4 days ago
Sabrina Carpenter brightened up a neutral look with fun colorful accessories.

The Disney Channel alum hit SiriusXM studios in NYC on Wednesday as part of her new album’s promotion. Her fifth studio album, ’emails i can’t send” dropped on July 15. To the radio station studios, Carpenter wore a champagne-colored mini dress. The satin dress featured a cutout in the bodice as well as thin straps and an A-line silhouette. The “On My Way” singer added color to the neutral dress with her accessories. She threw on a bright pink beaded necklace, playing into the Barbiecore trend that’s been taking over celebrities like Anne Hathaway , Florence Pugh and more recently. She also added a few rings to her look.

Carpenter added even more color to her ensemble with her footwear. She finished off the look with a pair of green heeled mules. Her sandals featured two thin straps with crystal embellishments.

Carpenter was joined at the studios by singer-songwriter Ne-Yo. He took a note out of Carpenter’s style book by also rocking a neutral outfit with a large necklace. Ne-Yo paired a black t-shirt with black jogger pants. He slipped into a pair of gray rubber slides and wore black socks with his shoes. He accessorized the look with a black baseball hat, sunglasses, a bracelet, and an oversized gold chain necklace.

Add a pop of color to your next look with these green sandals.

