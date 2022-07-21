LendingTree Launches New Celebrity Campaign With 'SNL' Star Molly Shannon

Kate McKinnon breaks silence on 'SNL' departure: 'My body was tired'. On the Thursday, July 21, edition of "Live With Ryan and Kelly," Kate McKinnon broke her silence on her decision to leave "Saturday Night Live" after the Season 47 finale this spring. "I thought about it for a very long time, and it was very, very hard," Kate explained, according to Entertainment Weekly. "All I ever wanted to do in my whole life was be on 'Saturday Night Live.' So, I did, I loved it, I had the best decade, and then I was just like, my body was tired, and I felt like it was time," she said of her long tenure on the show, where she's famously played politicians like Rudy Giuliani, Hillary Clinton and Kellyanne Conaway, as well as stars like Jodie Foster and Penelope Cruz. Asked if he'll watch the new season of "SNL" when it returns this fall, Kate admitted she may not be emotionally prepared to tune in just yet. "I don't know what I will do," she told Ryan Seacrest. "I don't know that I can watch the show yet because it's too emo because I miss everyone so much. It's my family. It's too emo." Before letting any tears fall, Kate joked she had a plan to distract herself: "I think I'm just going to take 'The Bachelorette' and watch it,'" she said. Along with Kate, Pete Davidson, Aidy Bryant and Kyle Mooney announced their exits from the award-winning sketch show this year.

