LendingTree Launches New Celebrity Campaign With 'SNL' Star Molly Shannon

By Cheddar
Cheddar News
Cheddar News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3q1I7j_0go0qUxS00

Shiv Singh, LendingTree's chief marketing and customer experience officer, joins Cheddar News to discuss the launch of its celebrity-led campaign featuring 'SNL' alum Molly Shannon.

Cheddar News

Cheddar News

