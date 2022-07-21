ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

I Love That For You review – only one actor could pull off this shopping channel satire

By Lucy Mangan
The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hyNiI_0go0qAYA00

Childhood cancer survivor Joanna Gold (Vanessa Bayer) is still living a forcibly sheltered life with her parents in Cleveland when she auditions for and gets her dream job as a presenter/hawker on shopping channel SVN. A new life in Pennsylvania beckons, among the stars she grew obsessed with during the treatment that isolated her as a child. Alas, on her first day her product is switched at the last moment to a rancid pillow mist whose smell catches her off guard. Her expression is enough to get her fired by magisterially ruthless (“Don’t just walk up to her as if you’re a human being on the same level!”) CEO Patricia (Jenifer Lewis). What is a girl to do but play the sympathy card and pretend her childhood cancer has come back?

On paper, this Paramount+ sitcom is a tough sell. But, overall, it works. There might not be abundant belly laughs (though there are often great throwaway lines, such as assistant Darcy begging the CEO for time off to attend Graydon Carter’s barn warming on Martha’s Vineyard), but Bayer – on whose own story Joanna’s is based – keeps our sympathy throughout. Joanna clearly has star quality gone awry, warped by her early isolation into an irrepressible awkwardness that is equally endearing and cringemaking. When asked how she’s doing by a colleague she replies: “I’m hashtag-living, I’m hashtag-I’m-loving-it, ba-dum-pum-pum, yeah! Let’s all go down to the Micky D’s and get some cheesebuuuugaaaahs!” It takes forever . It is exquisite agony, but her appeal keeps you rooting for her. Possibly only a performer of Bayer’s precision ebullience could pull it off.

Joanna’s ruse works, and the show is off to the races. Naturally, her lie ties her in ever greater knots, especially when Patricia demands that it become part of her public story – because the ticker showing her sales rises vertiginously every time Joanna mentions cancer while shilling pleather joggers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3c6DUs_0go0qAYA00
Spiky energy … Molly Shannon as Jackie Stilton in I Love That For You. Photograph: Tony Rivetti Jr./SHOWTIME

And of course it taints all the relationships she forms with the SVN “family”. It’s particularly true of the growing friendship with her idol Jackie Stilton (Molly Shannon, bringing all her brilliant spiky energy to the part), who is celebrating 30 years as SVN’s biggest-selling star but beginning to feel the rub of a life spent in artifice – even starting to wish she could change her hairstyle. She and Joanna’s friendship is a lovely study in how much authenticity needs to be “real”. Jackie really did feel like a friend to Joanna through the screen, from her hospital room. She still wears the bracelet she bought “from her” to remind her that she can get through bad times. Jackie undoubtedly has helped some of the people in whose living rooms she has been a presence for so many years. And she is genuinely grateful for their hand in her success. Does it matter that she was always servicing SVN’s bottom line too?

The satire on shopping channels and consumerism is nicely done, but the behind-the-scenes bitchery is even more fun. Beth Ann (Ayden Mayeri), who is a model of passive aggression (“Don’t worry about shitting the bed in the meeting this morning!”) may not know that you don’t have to take a tampon out to pee, but is the first to become suspicious of Joanna’s cancer claim. Darcy (Matt Rogers) doesn’t care one way or the other as long as she shows him due respect. And gentle Jordan (Paul James) is set fair to become a rather touching love interest, adding to the tender streak that runs through this otherwise frenetic show.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Flo Milli: You Still Here, Ho? review – soundtrack for an aspirational generation

After Flo Milli scored a viral TikTok hit in 2020, the 22-year-old Alabama rapper capitalised on the influencer-era commodification of the self in her debut mixtape Ho, Why Is You Here?, receiving widespread critical acclaim for her playful, boastful take on Southern rap. Her debut album, You Still Here, Ho?, opens with Tiffany Pollard, one of US reality TV’s most-memed personalities, exclaiming “Get in line, peasants!” Clearly, Milli has no intention of abandoning the amped-up vanity that defined her breakout year – and You Still Here, Ho? drips with egoism and opulence.
CELEBRITIES
TVLine

Rebecca Balding Dead at 66; TV Roles Included Soap and OG Charmed

Actress Rebecca Balding, whose TV credits included stints on the classic ’70s sitcom Soap and the original iteration of Charmed, died July 18 following a battle with ovarian cancer, Deadline reports. She was 66. On Soap, Balding recurred as Carol David, an attorney and the mother of Jodie’s (Billy...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Bossip

Diddy Ignites Dating Rumors With Fashion Designer Jesse Mae

After thanking Yung Miami for her sweet “Go Papi!” gesture at the BET Awards last month, Diddy is once again making fans question their relationship status. While on Instagram Live this week, Diddy was sitting next to his mother, Janice Combs. But, during the live feed, he accidentally turned the camera, which is when he exposed his rumored boo, fashion designer Jesse Mae.
BEAUTY & FASHION
PopSugar

Diddy Drops Teyana Taylor-Directed Video Starring His Sons and Tiffany Haddish

Diddy has released a new video for his song "Gotta Move On" featuring Bryson Tiller — and it stars some very special guests. The video, which premiered on July 20, was directed by Teyana Taylor and features Tiffany Haddish as a bouncer who checks the vibes of anyone looking to enter her club. Meanwhile, Diddy attempts to flirt with a woman who seems to be an old flame, but this starts an argument that leads Diddy to retreat to a bathroom where he loses his cool. Fortunately, things go uphill from there. Diddy's sons, Quincy, Justin, and King, also make appearances.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Molly Shannon
Person
Jenifer Lewis
Person
Vanessa Bayer
RadarOnline

Wendy Williams Returns To Talk Show, Grabs Wigs & Purple Chair Before Memorabilia Could Be Trashed

Wendy Williams went back to the set of her talk show one more time — but only to grab her memorabilia before the items could be tossed. Radar has learned Wendy, 57, returned to The Wendy Williams Show after the last episode aired to collect several items she left behind before anyone could dump her stuff or sell it. "We took it from the show. When they announced the show was over, I said to Wendy, 'let's go get your stuff,'" the former host's new manager, Will Selby, revealed."I thought 'Why should it stay there- so people can sell...
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

T.I. Joins Fight Against Sesame Place: "Time To Activate The Culture"

The Sesame Place drama is heating up as parents have threatened lawsuits. Recently, the internet has been taken over by video footage showing Seasame Place parade characters allegedly abusing or ignoring Black children, and it all was launched after one family shared their experience. Sesame Workshop issued a statement after the initial video went viral, but it only prompted other families to share their stories, as well.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Actor#Shopping Channel#Satire#Friendship#Svn#Paramount#Bayer
Black Enterprise

Adam Wade, Singer, Actor, and History-Making Game Host, Dies at 87

Adam Wade, the vocalist, actor, and drummer, who made history as the first Black host of a televised game show, has died at age 87. According to the Hollywood Reporter, Wade’s wife, former singer and producer Jeree Wade, confirmed that her beloved husband died on Thursday at his home in Montclair, New Jersey. He succumbed to a battle with Parkinson’s disease.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
NBC News

Comedian Nick Nemeroff dies at 32

Comedian Nick Nemeroff died on Monday, his family said in a statement mourning his "sudden passing." He was 32. The cause of his death was not released. In a statement on Nemeroff’s Instagram account, the stand-up's family called him a “comic’s comic” who achieved success both in his native Canada and the U.S.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
E! News

Greg Mathis Jr. and His Boyfriend Are Taking a Big Step in Their Relationship

Watch: Judge Mathis Uses "Jedi Mind Trick" to Keep Kids in L.A. Goodbye Washington D.C., and hello Los Angeles. After sharing his coming out story on Mathis Family Matters, Greg Mathis Jr. and his boyfriend Elliott Cooper are taking the next step in their relationship. On the June 26 episode of the E! reality series, the couple decided it was time to say goodbye Greg's parents, Judge Greg Mathis and Linda Mathis, move out and find a place of their own.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Pitchfork

Megan Thee Stallion and Future Share New Song “Pressurelicious”: Listen

As promised, Megan Thee Stallion has dropped her new single “Pressurelicious,” which features guest vocals from Future. Megan has been teasing the track since last month, but she officially announced the release date and single art yesterday on her social media channels. The track was produced by HitKidd and arrived three hours before a typical midnight release “since it already leaked lol,” as Megan explained. Listen to “Pressurelicious” below.
MUSIC
Outsider.com

Taurean Blacque, ‘Hill Street Blues’ Star, Dead at 82

Hill Street Blues star Taurean Blacque has died on Thursday at 82 years old. Blacque was nominated for an Emmy Award for his role in the hit show. The actor played Detective Neal Washington on the show, which starred Daniel J. Travanti. Blacque’s family announced his death. He started...
TV SHOWS
The Guardian

The Guardian

372K+
Followers
88K+
Post
163M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy