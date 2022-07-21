Chloe Kim Glows in White Bralette and Reptilian Boots at ESPY Awards 2022 Afterparty

Click here to read the full article.

Chloe Kim brought a bold pop of color to a 2022 ESPYS Awards afterparty on Wednesday night in L.A. The event was thrown by ESPYs host Stephen Curry, as well as Unanimous Media and Talent Resources Sports, Snapchat and Neiman Marcus.

Hitting the red carpet at Lavo Ristorante with boyfriend Evan Berle, the Olympic snowboarder wore a bright white bralette by Prada. Layered with the sleek top was a collared jacket and miniskirt, creating a modern monochrome look. Kim added to her outfit’s glamour with a sparkling silver choker, delicate layered earrings and Prada’s signature shoulder bag in a fuzzy white texture.

Berle complemented her ensemble with his own neutral outfit, featuring a chic beige AllSaints T-shirt, black trousers and black and white leather Nike sneakers.

Finishing Kim’s outfit was a pair of edgy gray and black boots. Her slightly slouchy pair featured a reptilian snakeskin print, as well as pointed toes and chunky 2-3-inch block heels. The pair gave the Princeton University student’s outfit a slick finish that was modern and easy to move in.

However, this wasn’t Kim’s only sharp style moment of the evening. Earlier that night at the ESPYS Awards’ official red carpet, the athlete arrived in a bright blue Versace gown held together with gold safety pins. A set of the Italian brand’s sleek square-toed sandals, featuring metallic gold leather and straps crafted from thick chains, finished her outfit.

The ESPYS , or the Excellence in Sports Performance Yearly Awards, is an annual ESPN award show celebrating outstanding achievements in sports. This year’s show will be hosted by NBA superstar Stephen Curry, with award recipients selected by sportswriters, broadcasters, sports executives, and players as well as fan voting. The biggest awards of the night are Best Men’s Sport Athlete and Best Women’s Sport Athlete, along with Breakthrough Athlete and Best Record-Breaking Performance.

