Los Angeles, CA

Chloe Kim Glows in White Bralette and Reptilian Boots at ESPY Awards 2022 Afterparty

By Aaron Royce
 4 days ago
Chloe Kim brought a bold pop of color to a 2022 ESPYS Awards afterparty on Wednesday night in L.A. The event was thrown by ESPYs host Stephen Curry, as well as Unanimous Media and Talent Resources Sports, Snapchat and Neiman Marcus.

Hitting the red carpet at Lavo Ristorante with boyfriend Evan Berle, the Olympic snowboarder wore a bright white bralette by Prada. Layered with the sleek top was a collared jacket and miniskirt, creating a modern monochrome look. Kim added to her outfit’s glamour with a sparkling silver choker, delicate layered earrings and Prada’s signature shoulder bag in a fuzzy white texture.

Berle complemented her ensemble with his own neutral outfit, featuring a chic beige AllSaints T-shirt, black trousers and black and white leather Nike sneakers.

Finishing Kim’s outfit was a pair of edgy gray and black boots. Her slightly slouchy pair featured a reptilian snakeskin print, as well as pointed toes and chunky 2-3-inch block heels. The pair gave the Princeton University student’s outfit a slick finish that was modern and easy to move in.

However, this wasn’t Kim’s only sharp style moment of the evening. Earlier that night at the ESPYS Awards’ official red carpet, the athlete arrived in a bright blue Versace gown held together with gold safety pins. A set of the Italian brand’s sleek square-toed sandals, featuring metallic gold leather and straps crafted from thick chains, finished her outfit.

The ESPYS , or the Excellence in Sports Performance Yearly Awards, is an annual ESPN award show celebrating outstanding achievements in sports. This year’s show will be hosted by NBA superstar Stephen Curry, with award recipients selected by sportswriters, broadcasters, sports executives, and players as well as fan voting. The biggest awards of the night are Best Men’s Sport Athlete and Best Women’s Sport Athlete, along with Breakthrough Athlete and Best Record-Breaking Performance.

Discover all the ESPYS Awards 2022 arrivals in the gallery.

Yara Shahidi Spins Preppy Dress Codes With Sheer Details & Heeled Penny Loafers for 'Good Morning America' Arrival

Yara Shahidi was perfectly preppy for a recent press event. The "Grown-ish" actress stepped out in NYC on Wednesday for an appearance on "Good Morning America." To the morning show, Shahidi donned a preppy look from Thom Browne. She sported a navy blue blazer dress over a sheer white button-down. Her double-breasted blazer had gold buttons and white detailing. Shahidi kept her accessories to a minimum, adding earrings and a few rings to the outfit.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Tracee Ellis Ross Poses In Lizzo's Yitty Shapewear Brand & 6-Inch Heels

Tracee Ellis Ross knows how to slay a look. On Sunday, the "blackish" actress uploaded a picture of herself posing in Lizzo's shapewear brand Yitty. In partnership with Fabletics, Yitty was designed to support the singer's fight for body inclusivity in fashion. The line includes smoothing bodysuits, seamless bralettes, high-waisted leggings and so much more. "Finally opened my @yitty box. Thank you @lizzobeating… you got me feeling cute & snatched," Ross captioned the photo.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Paula Patton Pops in Hot Pink Off the Shoulder Dress & Pearl-Top Heels at BET Awards 2022

Paula Patton brought a bright pop of color to the red carpet. The "Deja Vu" actress hit the BET Awards on Sunday in LA. She served as a presenter for Best Actress award later in the evening, which was won by Zendaya for "Euphoria" and "Spider-Man: No Way Home." To the event, Patton wore a hot pink mini dress with an off-the-shoulder neckline. The dress featured large, puffy sleeves as well as. ruching along the top portion of the garment. Patton kept her accessories minimal, but classic. She wore dainty earrings, a necklace, a...
LOUISIANA STATE
Tiffany Haddish Gets Sporty in Striped Tracksuit and Adidas Forum Midi for 'Tuca & Bertie' at Comic-Con 2022

Tiffany Haddish popped at San Diego Comic-Con 2022, thanks to a bold and sporty outfit. During the photo op for Haddish's animated Netflix show "Tuca & Bertie," the "Girls' Trip" actress posed with cast members Nicole Byer, Lisa Hanawalt and Sasheer Zamata at the Hilton Bayfront. For the occasion, she wore a bright pink zip-up tracksuit with a high neckline and long sleeves. The piece gained an added burst of athleticism from white striped running down its sleeves and legs, creating a head-to-toe '80s look. Haddish finished her ensemble with hoop earrings.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Keke Palmer Soars to New Heights in Gothic Ensemble & Extreme Platform Heels at the 'Nope' Premiere

Keke Palmer brought the drama to the premiere of Jordan Peele's "Nope." The actress who plays Emerald Haywood in the horror thriller arrived to the starry event on July 18 in Los Angeles in good spirits, donning a risky outfit for the big day. This is one of many gripping movies that director and comedian Jordan Peele has concocted following works like "Us" and "Candyman." Palmer sported a full Marc Jacobs look from his fall '22 collection, bringing each runway piece to life on the carpet. Palmer wore a white corset with a structured bodice...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Alyssa Milano Edges Up Pretty Pink Dress With Dr. Martens Combat Boots at Fanatics MLB All-Star Week Party

Alyssa Milano mixed unexpected styles and colors for her latest outing. The "Charmed" alum attended the Players Party co-hosted by Michael Rubin, MLBPA and Fanatics at City Market Social House in L.A. on Monday. The star-studded event also included several recognizable faces like Travis Scott, J Balvin, Offset, Miguel, Charli D'Amelio, Ke$ha and more. To the party, Milano wore a blush pink mini dress. Her dress, from Zimmermann, featured a high neck and ruffled detailing on the short sleeves as well as the bottom hemline. She carried a nude leather bag and accessorized with a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Jon Hamm Goes Dapper Alongside Girlfriend Anna Osceola in Floral Maxi Dress & Metallic Red Sandals at ESPYS 2022

Jon Hamm arrived in dapper style alongside girlfriend Anna Osceola tonight at the 2022 ESPY Awards in Los Angeles. The stars aligned, bringing together some of the biggest names in entertainment and sports on the red carpet. Osceola was a vision in florals, making a bold statement for the coveted annual event. Osceola donned a fitted black and red maxi dress with thick straps. The dress was littered with red blooming flowers and greenery sprawled across the fabric. The "Law and Order" actress accessorized with a simple gold chain, letting the maxi dress speak for itself.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Lindsey Vonn Gets Slick in Fully Backless Dress & Heels on ESPYS Awards 2022 Red Carpet

Lindsey Vonn debuted her slickest red carpet look to-date while arriving at the 2022 ESPYS Awards. Hitting the Dolby Theatre's red carpet in Los Angeles, the Olympic skier posed in a peachy nude gown. Featuring a slim fit, the number gained added sharpness from a draped halter-neck bodice that was fully backless. Vonn elevated her outfit with a gold and silver watch, sparkling bracelets and stud earrings, and a satin handbag that coordinated with her dress. Finishing Vonn's outfit, though they weren't fully visible beneath her dress' long skirt, was a set of off-white suede...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Bella Hadid Embodies Y2K Style in Black Sheer Top, Low Rise Pants and Platform Clogs at Bumble x Kin Euphorics Event

Bella Hadid perfected early 2000s style in her latest look. The model hosted the launch dinner for her beverage brand Kin Euphorics' latest limited edition beverage, Summer of Love, in collaboration with Bumble. Kin Euphoric's co-founder Jen Batchelor, Bumble's Chief Brand Officer Selby Drummond and Hadid held the event in Montauk, NY on Saturday. Hadid wore a black sheer sleeveless top with a ruffle detail at the right shoulder. She paired the top with black low-rise yoga pants. Similar to her top, the pants also featured a ruffle detail on the hip. Hadid added several stacked gold bracelets and rings to the outfit. She furthered her Y2K vibes with a front poof hairstyle, a small green shoulder bag and even a butterfly rhinestone sticker that she wore on her hipbone.
MONTAUK, NY
Alison Brie Gets Edgy in 6-Inch Heels With Risky Cutout Skirt & Crop Top at ESPYS Awards 2022

The 2022 ESPYS are in full swing tonight at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Calif. And just as expected several celebrities and sports stars are bringing their fashion A-game to the red carpet. Alison Brie was among the many faces to arrive in style. Instead of a traditional little black dress or glittering gown, the "GLOW" actress made an edgy style statement in a two-piece ensemble. Brie wore a black long-sleeve crop top, which featured a curved hemline and was decorated with bold pink, black, green and cream flowers. The "Get Hard" star complemented the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Jeff Bezos' Girlfriend Lauren Sanchez's Edgy Leather Crop Top Gets With Glamorous Twists at Sunset in France

Lauren Sanchez brought edgy style to a date night in France with Jeff Bezos and her family. While posing with Bezos for an Instagram Stories photo in front of a sunset taken by her son, Nikko Gonzalez, on Instagram, Sanchez wore black jeans with a matching crop top. However, her top was crafted in leather with a button-up silhouette and deep neckline for added edge. For a glamorous twist, the former "Best Damn Sports Show Period" reporter also wore a gold pendant necklace, earrings and dark black layered bracelets. Bezos contrasted her outfit in a white button-up polo.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espy Awards#Espys#Afterparty#British Royal Family#White Bralette#Allsaints#Nike#The Princeton University#Italian
Taraji P Henson Glitters in Double Slit Dress With Steel Neck Chain Strap & Disco Heels on BET Awards 2022 Red Carpet

Taraji P Henson arrived on the red carpet for the BET Awards on Sunday in Los Angeles in sparkling style. The "Empire" star twirled for the cameras, showing off the intense sparkle of her dress. The Tom Ford gown was covered in silver sparkles all set on gray fabric, the shimmer gleaming under the cameras flash. The dress had an asymmetrical top with a chain rope trailing up the shoulder like a strap, securing around her neck and down her back. The silver gown also had a slit running up the side, which helped show...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Peta Murgatroyd Sparkles in Glitzy Pink Gown & Hidden Heels with Maksim Chmerkovskiy on ESPYS Awards 2022 Red Carpet

Peta Murgatroyd stepped out today in sharp style with husband Maksim Chmerkovskiy for the 2022 ESPYS Awards in Los Angeles. While arriving at the Dolby Theatre, the trained dancer glittered in a pale pink gown covered in sequins. The sleeveless piece featured a slim fit and flowing train, covering her heels to create a glitzy statement. Delicate hoop earrings and diamond rings completed her formal attire. Meanwhile, Chmerkovskiy suited up in a black tuxedo with sharp lapels, a matching vest and trousers — all crafted from smooth silk. Layered over an unbuttoned white shirt and paired...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Britney Spears Hugs Taron Egerton in Matching Cream Blazer, Jeans and Hidden Heels

Britney Spears had a true Hollywood moment while meeting Taron Egerton this weekend — and creating a matching fashion moment in the process. The "Till the World Ends" singer shared a new Instagram post on Saturday, hugging and posing with the "Rocketman" star — who she'd just met that evening while out with husband Sam Asghari. For the occasion, Spears wore an oversized cream blazer over black jeans and a navy top; her outfit coincidentally matched Egerton's, which featured a cream sweater and white trousers. Spears finished her outfit with a pair of white and gold Versace aviator sunglasses, as well as choker necklace and light pink crossbody handbag.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Sarah Michelle Gellar Brings 'Wolf Pack' Energy in 6-Inch Heels & Leather Maxi Skirt at Comic-Con 2022 for 'Teen Wolf: Movie' Panel

Sarah Michelle Gellar arrived in style to make a huge announcement at the San Diego's Comic-Con on Thursday. The actress is returning to the realm of supernatural horror television with a starring role in a Paramount+ spinoff series "Wolf Pack."
SAN DIEGO, CA
Lupita Nyong'o Pops in Color-Blocked Dress and Platforms for 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' at Comic-Con 2022

Lupita Nyong'o went bold at San Diego Comic-Con 2022 while promoting her upcoming film, "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," on Saturday. The Marvel movie, a sequel to 2018's "Black Panther," debuted its first trailer at the event with cast members including Nyong'o, Michaela Cole, Mabel Cadena, Danai Gurira and Tenoch Huerta. The Oscar-winning actress stepped out for the occasion in a flowing color-blocked dress. The gauzy number featured rounded sleeves, a cinched waist and high neckline. Giving the piece an edge were mixed flowing and pleated panels with an asymmetric hemline, as well as a...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Jennifer Lopez Serves Effortless Street Style In Cropped T-Shirt With Colorful Bell Bottoms & Chunky Sneakers

Jennifer Lopez had a newlywed glow as she arrived at a dance studio in Los Angeles today. The world renowned pop icon headed back to the grind after a beautiful wedding to Ben Affleck in Las Vegas earlier this week. Lopez continued her summertime street style streak as she spotted stepping out of a vehicle and making her way into the building.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Michaela Coel Buckles Into Leather Minidress & Matching Boots for 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' at Comic-Con 2022

Michaela Coel brought a slick edge to Comic-Con 2022 in San Diego this week, presenting "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" alongside cast members including Lupita Nyong'o, Mabel Cadena, Danai Gurira and Tenoch Huerta. The Marvel film is the much-anticipated sequel to 2018's "Black Panther," which debuted its first now-viral trailer at the event.
SAN DIEGO, CA
