Tobin Heath and Christen Press Hit the ESPY Awards Together Wearing Gucci Outfits

Longtime teammates on the U.S. women’s national soccer team, Tobin Heath and Christen Press, both wore Gucci on the red carpet together at the 2022 ESPY Awards in Los Angeles.

The dynamic duo arrived on the scene Wednesday night holding hands, sporting equally stylish, subtly coordinated ensembles featuring the brand’s signature interlocking GG diagonal logo print. Press, 33, donned a blush pink logo bralette featuring a triangle cut-out detail and a blue-green lace tiered high-waisted skirt.

Christen Press and Tobin Heath wearing Gucci at the 2022 ESPY Awards in Los Angeles on Wednesday night. CREDIT: Variety

She also added a gold metallic shoulder bag and dangly pearl drop earrings. As for footwear, she chose chunky platform sneakers crafted in white GG-embossed leather with light pink laces and outsoles that seamlessly matched her bra top.

A look at Christen Press wearing white Gucci platform sneakers with light pink laces and outsoles. CREDIT: Variety

As for Heath, 34, she showed off a sheer white button-down paired with sleek black trousers printed with the fashion house’s iconic emblem throughout and off-white leather ankle boots boasting an almond toe with a skin-baring vamp design and three red straps with gold buckles. The low-heeled boots also featured text on the stacked leather heels that spelled out Hollywood in gold.

Tobin Heath wearing white leather Gucci ankle boots featuring red buckle straps. CREDIT: Variety

Both soccer stars — who notably won the Women’s World Cup Final in 2019 — posted snaps on Instagram from the special night, with Press thanking Gucci and Heath simply writing, “fun n fun” alongside a photo of the pair looking cozy on a couch together.

Heath and Press hug in celebration of their winning the Women’s World Cup final in Lyon, France in 2019. CREDIT: MEGA

The ESPYs, or the Excellence in Sports Performance Yearly Awards, is an annual ESPN award show celebrating outstanding achievements in sports. This year’s show will be hosted by NBA superstar Stephen Curry, with award recipients selected by sportswriters, broadcasters, sports executives and players, as well as via fan voting. The biggest awards of the night are Best Men’s Sports Athlete and Best Women’s Sports Athlete, along with Breakthrough Athlete and Best Record-Breaking Performance.

