ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

ACC Football Kickoff: Phillips Q&A Session

By Robert MacRae
The Clemson Insider
The Clemson Insider
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Mt0DB_0go0pvdA00

The 2022 ACC Football Kickoff in Charlotte kicked off Wednesday morning with ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips taking the podium at The Westin Charlotte.

Phillips touched on a number of different topics, including conference realignment, College Football Playoff expansion, the Grant of Rights, revenue and much more.

Check out Phillips’ question-and-answer session at the ACC Football Kickoff in The Clemson Insider’s video below:

Dear Old Clemson’s first event is July 24. Now there is a new way to support Clemson student-athletes. Come out and meet the freshmen football players at this meet and greet autograph session. If you sign up for certain club levels you get free access to all Dear Old Clemson events. Purchase your tickets today at Dear Old Clemson.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charlotte, NC
College Sports
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Football
Charlotte, NC
Sports
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football Players#American Football#Phillips Q A Session#College Football Playoff#The Grant Of Rights#The Acc Football Kickoff#Dear Old Clemson
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The Clemson Insider

The Clemson Insider

9K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The most complete coverage of Clemson athletics and recruiting

 http://TheClemsonInsider.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy