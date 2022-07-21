ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chariton County, MO

NTSB releases preliminary report about deadly Amtrak derailment in Chariton County

By Zachary Farwell
KMIZ ABC 17 News
KMIZ ABC 17 News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SYq6y_0go0ppKo00

CHARITON COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ)

The NTSB has released its preliminary report about last month's deadly Amtrak derailment near Mendon, Missouri.

The derailment happened on Monday, June 27 at 12:42 p.m. at a crossing on County Road 113 known as Porche Praire Avenue, according to the agency. Investigators said the Amtrak's "Southwest Chief" train collided with a fully loaded dump truck at the crossing.

The train was traveling from Los Angeles to Chicago with 270 passengers and 12 crew at the time of the derailment.

Three passengers and the driver of the dump truck were killed in the crash. Dozens of other people on the train were hurt in the collision.

Both locomotives and eight passenger cars derailed and the dump truck was destroyed in the crash. Seven of the passenger railcars tipped over onto their sides.

The derailment caused around $4 million in damage, according to the NTSB.

In the preliminary report, the agency details that BNSF authorizes train movements in the area of the crash with a traffic control system. Investigators said those train movements are coordinated by a BNSF dispatcher located at a dispatch center in Fort Worth, Texas.

The railroad tracks in the area are also overlaid with a positive train control (PTC) system. PTC systems are designed to prevent train-on-train collisions and trains from overspeeding, according to the Federal Railroad Administration.

Investigators said the maximum speed on the tracks where the collision happened is 90 mph. The train was traveling at 89 mph before the crew used the emergency brakes, according to the NTSB.

Investigators were able to recover and review data recorders from the locomotives. Crews also recovered the dump truck's engine control module.

The NTSB plans to further investigate the highway railroad grade crossing design specifications, railcar design, survival factors, and passenger railcar crashworthiness.

Several lawsuits have been filed in the aftermath of the deadly train derailment. That includes family members of 82-year-old Binh Phan, who died in the crash.

Comments / 0

Related
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Boone County-based Missouri Task Force 1 to deploy to St. Louis in response to flooding

BOONE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Boone County-based Missouri Task Force 1 will deploy to St. Louis in response to overnight flooding. Assistant Fire Chief Gale Blomenkamp confirmed to ABC 17 News that task force members will help with water rescues. MO-TF1 is made up of 80 people and is one of 28 task forces across the The post Boone County-based Missouri Task Force 1 to deploy to St. Louis in response to flooding appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Former Hallsville mayor dies in Sunday crash

HALLSVILLE, Mo. (KMIZ) The former mayor of Hallsville died Sunday after a crash on Highway 124. The Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report says the crash happened between Gano Chance Road and Union Church Road just after nine on Sunday. Troopers said 73-year-old Carl South from Hallsville was driving when...
HALLSVILLE, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Missouri Accidents
State
Missouri State
City
Mendon, MO
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
County
Chariton County, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Family sues after their loved one was killed in Amtrak derailment

MENDON, Mo. (KMIZ.) On Wednesday court documents revealed the latest on a new Amtrak derailment lawsuit. The family argues Billy Barton the second, the man driving the dump truck for MS contracting that hit the train, failed to operate the dump truck with care and safety which ultimately resulted in the death of their family member Binh Phan.   Almost a The post Family sues after their loved one was killed in Amtrak derailment appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MENDON, MO
kchi.com

Three Arrests In The Area Counties

Three arrests for the area counties are reported by the Missouri Highway Patrol for the weekend. Saturday at about 6:15 pm, Troopers in Linn county arrested a St. Louis man, 23-year-old Wayne E Lee for alleged possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and excessive window tint. He was processed and released.
LINN COUNTY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amtrak#Derailment#Lawsuits#County Road#Traffic Accident#Ntsb Newsroom#Porche Praire Avenue#Bnsf
KMIZ ABC 17 News

MONDAY UPDATES: Boone County reports over 160 new COVID cases

The Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health and Human Services is reporting that 164 new coronavirus cases were added to the information hub on Monday. The county reported 27 cases on Saturday, 28 cases on Friday and 63 cases on Thursday, the rest of the cases were reported in the month of July.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Man charged in downtown Columbia shooting could appear in court Monday

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A man charged in a downtown Columbia shooting could appear at hearings scheduled for him at the Boone County Courthouse Monday afternoon. The Boone County Prosecutor's Office charges Todd Nesbitt Jr., 28, of Columbia, with armed criminal action and first-degree assault after the shooting in November left five hurt and one person The post Man charged in downtown Columbia shooting could appear in court Monday appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
NTSB
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Judge sentences Columbia man in deadly 2017 shooting

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A judge sentenced a Columbia man last week for his role in a deadly 2017 shooting. Darold Pruitt pleaded guilty to felony counts of voluntary manslaughter, unlawful use of a weapon, second-degree assault, and armed criminal action at a court hearing on Monday. The judge sentenced Pruitt to 12 years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for voluntary manslaughter and armed criminal action.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Troopers arrest two men after marijuana bust on Interstate 70 in Boone County

BOONE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Two men face possible drug charges in Boone County following a marijuana bust on Interstate 70. Troopers pulled the men over Thursday around 4:20 p.m. near the 124 mile-marker for following another vehicle too closely, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Troopers stopped a Honda Pilot for following too closely The post Troopers arrest two men after marijuana bust on Interstate 70 in Boone County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Health experts talk Opioid and Fentanyl crisis in Missouri

COLUMBIA, Mo (KMIZ) The opioid epidemic continues to spread across the state of Missouri, and experts say fentanyl use is becoming more wide spread. The Columbia Police Department said it has found trace amounts of fentanyl in nearly all illicit drugs, including cocaine, fake pills, and marijuana products. The Columbia/Boone County Health Department and CPD The post Health experts talk Opioid and Fentanyl crisis in Missouri appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia, MO
14K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Columbia and Jefferson City, MO from ABC 17 News, Where the News Comes First.

 https://abc17news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy