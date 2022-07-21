ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

People on the move

By Joe Rassel, Orlando Sentinel
 4 days ago

Education

Shimene Shepard was promoted to executive director of Futures Foundation for Volusia County Schools, Daytona Beach.

Health care

Dr. Syed Basheer has joined CenterWell Senior Primary Care, Leesburg, as a family medicine specialist.

Law

Alyson M. Laderman was appointed managing partner at Bloodworth Law PLLC, Orlando.

Jennifer Slone Tobin , a partner in the Orlando office of Shutts & Bowen, was elected to the firm’s executive committee.

Real estate

Kirk Fetter was hired at Colliers as managing director, office services, for its Central Florida office.

Other

Yolonda Tyler was appointed communications manager at Lift Orlando, a local nonprofit that works with residents, business leaders, and community partners for neighborhood revitalization in The Communities of West Lakes.

Submit professional appointments, management-level promotions and significant awards for individuals, along with photos as .jpg attachments, to peopleonmove@orlandosentinel.com .

