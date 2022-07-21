ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

Man wanted in connection with Norfolk shooting, numerous other charges, arrested in Richmond

By Ali Sullivan, The Virginian-Pilot
 4 days ago
Police car is photographed in Norfolk, Va., on Wednesday, February 10, 2021. Kristen Zeis/The Virginian-Pilot/TNS

A man wanted on multiple charges across various law enforcement agencies — including a Norfolk shooting that left a woman seriously injured — was arrested in Richmond Wednesday night, according to Richmond police.

Brian Askew, 35, is accused of shooting a woman last month in Norfolk’s Campostella neighborhood. The shooting left her with life-threatening injuries, and police said last month she was in stable condition.

Several agencies around the region had warrants on file for Askew related to other incidents — prompting the U.S. Marshals Service to issue a reward for information leading to his arrest.

Askew was wanted by state police on two counts of hit and run and one count each of firing from a moving vehicle, firing into an occupied vehicle, attempted malicious wounding and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in connection with a June 7 incident.

In addition to the shooting, Norfolk police had warrants taken out against Askew for aggravated assault, brandishing a firearm and assault and battery for multiple incidents in April and May. The Chesapeake Sheriff’s Office had a warrant for malicious wounding for an offense in February.

Staff writer Jessica Nolte contributed to this report.

Ali Sullivan, 757-677-1974, ali.sullivan@virginiamedia.com

Comments / 0

 

