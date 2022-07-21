ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How ‘The Boys’ gave its oblivious Black superhero a long-overdue awakening

By Dawn Burkes
Los Angeles Times
 4 days ago
Jessie T. Usher as A-Train in “The Boys.” (Amazon Studios)

Jessie T. Usher knows what you think of A-Train, his character on Amazon Prime Video’s hit series “The Boys.” And he agrees: For someone so fast on his feet, A-Train is a little slow on the uptake:“I’ve been waiting for his brain to catch up to his legs … this whole time.”

A-Train is the only visibly Black member of the Seven, a superpowered group whose mantra seems to be “want, take, have.” The conglomerate for which the group works has used him and his likeness to shill products to the Black community: beer, sugary cereal, energy drinks. You get the picture.

The confused A-Train just, ahem, runs along. And in one bloody moment, he speeds right through a woman and into the first of many jaw-dropping scenes in “The Boys.” The woman’s boyfriend, Hughie (Jack Quaid), is left holding nothing but her hands. Enter William Butcher (Karl Urban), who was already trying to rid the world of supers because of his own loss, and a series is kicked off.

“We see the weight of A-Train’s actions in Season 1 still being played out in Season 3,” Usher said. “I can almost imagine this incredibly huge cloud that has just been growing behind him. In Season 4, it’s going to be really interesting to see what his fight-or-flight instincts are now that he’s finally been able to turn and face the monster over his shoulder.”

