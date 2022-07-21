Parkland killer’s life or death, Day 32: Gunman’s actions after shooting and his arrest

Judge Elizabeth Scherer talks with the lawyers in the case. Nikolas Cruz is being tried for the penalty phase of his trial at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale on Thursday, July 21, 2022. Cruz previously plead guilty to all 17 counts of premeditated murder and 17 counts of attempted murder in the 2018 shootings. (Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun Sentinel via AP, Pool) (Mike Stocker / South Florida Sun Sentinel)

Here are updates from Day 32 in the sentencing trial of confessed Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz, 23; a jury will decide if he will be executed or sentenced to life in prison without parole. He pleaded guilty in October to 17 counts of first-degree murder and 17 counts of attempted murder in the Feb. 14, 2018, massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Trying to get a ride: Witnesses on Thursday described in detail the actions of the confessed killer just after the shooting. The jury saw surveillance videos showing the gunman’s interactions at two fast-food restaurants. Student John Wilford, whose older sister Madeline Wilford was seriously injured in the shooting, described how the shooter sat a table with him and asked for a ride. Wilford said no.

Surveillance video shown in court of Nikolas Cruz in the parking lot of McDonald's encountering student John Wilford shortly after the shooting. (Mike Stocker / South Florida Sun Sentinel)

10 shots into classroom: Student Benjamin Wikander recounted how he and his classmates heard loud bangs before their class began and ran into a classroom. “And then, I don’t remember exactly how long [afterward], but eventually 10 shots came through the window of our classroom,” he said. Wikander, then a senior, was shot in his right arm and sustained radial nerve damage that requires him to wear a brace still.

Student Benjamin Wikander recounted how he and his classmates heard loud bangs before their class began and ran into a classroom. “And then, I don’t remember exactly how long [afterward], but eventually 10 shots came through the window of our classroom,” he said. Wikander, then a senior, was shot in his right arm and sustained radial nerve damage that requires him to wear a brace still. Gunman’s arrest: Coconut Creek Police Officer Michael Leonard told the jury he saw the gunman in a residential neighborhood southwest of the school, on the other side of the Sawgrass Expressway. Leonard pulled out his gun, ordered the shooter to the ground and arrested him.

Coconut Creek Police Officer Michael Leonard told the jury he saw the gunman in a residential neighborhood southwest of the school, on the other side of the Sawgrass Expressway. Leonard pulled out his gun, ordered the shooter to the ground and arrested him. Quote of the day: “I saw him sit down. I was telling [the shooter] this is all chaotic, all the helicopters and SWAT cars, and said ‘What do you think it could be?’” said John Wilford, who did not know at the time that the stranger he was talking to was the gunman.

“I saw him sit down. I was telling [the shooter] this is all chaotic, all the helicopters and SWAT cars, and said ‘What do you think it could be?’” said John Wilford, who did not know at the time that the stranger he was talking to was the gunman. Looking ahead: Testimony is scheduled to continue at 9:30 a.m. Friday.

Go to SunSentinel.com/parkland-shooting for complete coverage of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School tragedy and ongoing coverage of the sentencing trial.

Sun Sentinel staff writers Rafael Olmeda and Natalia Galicza contributed to this report.