ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parkland, FL

Parkland killer’s life or death, Day 32: Gunman’s actions after shooting and his arrest

By Victoria Ballard, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
 4 days ago

Judge Elizabeth Scherer talks with the lawyers in the case. Nikolas Cruz is being tried for the penalty phase of his trial at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale on Thursday, July 21, 2022. Cruz previously plead guilty to all 17 counts of premeditated murder and 17 counts of attempted murder in the 2018 shootings. (Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun Sentinel via AP, Pool) (Mike Stocker / South Florida Sun Sentinel)

Here are updates from Day 32 in the sentencing trial of confessed Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz, 23; a jury will decide if he will be executed or sentenced to life in prison without parole. He pleaded guilty in October to 17 counts of first-degree murder and 17 counts of attempted murder in the Feb. 14, 2018, massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

  • Trying to get a ride: Witnesses on Thursday described in detail the actions of the confessed killer just after the shooting. The jury saw surveillance videos showing the gunman’s interactions at two fast-food restaurants. Student John Wilford, whose older sister Madeline Wilford was seriously injured in the shooting, described how the shooter sat a table with him and asked for a ride. Wilford said no.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AH9Fx_0go0pDEY00
Surveillance video shown in court of Nikolas Cruz in the parking lot of McDonald's encountering student John Wilford shortly after the shooting. (Mike Stocker / South Florida Sun Sentinel)
  • 10 shots into classroom: Student Benjamin Wikander recounted how he and his classmates heard loud bangs before their class began and ran into a classroom. “And then, I don’t remember exactly how long [afterward], but eventually 10 shots came through the window of our classroom,” he said. Wikander, then a senior, was shot in his right arm and sustained radial nerve damage that requires him to wear a brace still.
  • Gunman’s arrest: Coconut Creek Police Officer Michael Leonard told the jury he saw the gunman in a residential neighborhood southwest of the school, on the other side of the Sawgrass Expressway. Leonard pulled out his gun, ordered the shooter to the ground and arrested him.
  • Quote of the day: “I saw him sit down. I was telling [the shooter] this is all chaotic, all the helicopters and SWAT cars, and said ‘What do you think it could be?’” said John Wilford, who did not know at the time that the stranger he was talking to was the gunman.
  • Looking ahead: Testimony is scheduled to continue at 9:30 a.m. Friday.

Go to SunSentinel.com/parkland-shooting for complete coverage of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School tragedy and ongoing coverage of the sentencing trial.

Sun Sentinel staff writers Rafael Olmeda and Natalia Galicza contributed to this report.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Jurors get first glimpse at AR-15-style rifle used to kill 17 in Parkland

Editor’s note: Daily coverage of the Parkland trial is being provided to all readers as a public service. Broward prosecutor Mike Satz held the semi-automatic rifle in his hands, carefully, and asked the witness if it was the weapon she found abandoned at the scene at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Feb. 14, 2018. “It is,” said the witness, former Broward Sheriff’s Office crime scene ...
PARKLAND, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Ex-deputy acquitted of battery in teen’s head-slamming arrest

A Broward jury on Monday acquitted a former sheriff’s deputy of battery in a 2019 encounter where he slammed a Black teen into a parking lot’s pavement and punched his head during an arrest. With the acquittal, former Deputy Christopher Krickovich avoided up to a year in jail. The Broward Sheriff’s Office fired Krickovich in 2019, and he now “absolutely” intends to seek his job back and back ...
TAMARAC, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Lauderdale, FL
County
Broward County, FL
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Crime & Safety
Broward County, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Parkland, FL
Parkland, FL
Crime & Safety
NBC Miami

Parents Left Child Inside Car to Drink at the Clevelander: Miami Beach Police

A couple was arrested over the weekend after police say they left their child inside of a car while they drank at the Clevelander hotel on Miami Beach. Detectives said 33-year-old Osman Karatas and 32-year-old Sevda Karatas tried bringing the 3-year-old into the bar early Sunday morning but were turned away by security because kids aren’t allowed there.
MIAMI BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Graphic Parkland videos withheld from courtroom view, but jurors must endure every detail

Dr. Iouri Boiko, a Forensic Pathology Specialist, describes the gunshot wounds that the victims sustained. Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter Nikolas Cruz is being tried in the penalty phase of his trial at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale on Friday, July 22, 2022. Cruz previously plead guilty to all 17 counts of premeditated murder and 17 counts of attempted murder in the 2018 shootings. (Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun Sentinel via AP, Pool) (Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun Sentinel)
PARKLAND, FL
cw34.com

Armed robbery under investigation in Boca Raton

BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — Police are investigating an armed robbery that happened Sunday morning in Boca Raton. The Boca Raton Police Services Department said two victims arrived at a residence on Banyan Road around 4:28 a.m. after spending a night out at Hard Rock Casino. According to investigators,...
BOCA RATON, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Shootings#Murder#Violent Crime#Florida Sun Sentinel
cw34.com

Caught on camera: first a machete, then shot at point-blank range

OAKLAND PARK, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is lucky to be alive after being shot at point-blank range in Oakland Park last month. The Broward County Sheriff's Office released surveillance footage from the incident that took place on Monday, June 6, 2022. The BSO says the suspect and victim are seen briefly speaking with one another outside the store. Suddenly, the suspect removes a machete from his pants, showing it to the victim as the conversation continues.
OAKLAND PARK, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

‘I had a bad gut feeling.’ Victim's brother describes encounter with Parkland gunman after shooting

For three days, survivors of the Parkland mass shooting provided graphic witness accounts of the chaos and uncertainty at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Feb. 14, 2018. Students and teachers displayed their scars and braces, their firsthand accounts of the murders, their confusion at whether the alarm that blared that Wednesday afternoon signified a drill or a real threat. But on ...
PARKLAND, FL
WSVN-TV

1 dead; suspect at large following fatal shooting in West Miami-Dade

WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A suspect is at large after a fatal shooting that took place in West Miami-Dade left one person dead. Miami-Dade Police responded to reports of a shooting near the 1900 block of Southwest 125th Court around 9:58 p.m., Saturday. Police arrived to the scene and...
MIAMI, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBC Miami

Man Dead, Gunman at Large in SW Miami-Dade Shooting

A man was killed in a Southwest Miami-Dade shooting on Saturday night. Miami-Dade police responded to 1925 SW 125 Court to reports of a shooting at approximately 9:58 p.m. Upon arrival, MDPD discovered a man with an apparent gunshot wound. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the scene and pronounced the man dead.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
KRMG

Police sergeant charged with battery, assault of fellow officer

SUNRISE, Fla. — Authorities on Thursday arrested a police sergeant seen in body camera footage putting his hands on another officer’s throat during an arrest last year. The charges against Sgt. Christopher Pullease stem from a November 2021 arrest in Sunrise, Broward County State Attorney Harold Pryor said. Authorities charged the 47-year-old with one count each of battery on a law enforcement officer, tampering with evidence, assault on a law enforcement officer and assault on a civilian.
SUNRISE, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

South Florida Sun Sentinel

35K+
Followers
7K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest headlines and information from Broward, Palm Beach and Miami-Dade counties including breaking news, weather, traffic, events, sports and more.

 http://tribunecontentagency.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy