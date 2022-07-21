ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Keuchel DFA’d by Diamondbacks after 4 ineffective outings

By Associated Press
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 4 days ago
Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Dallas Keuchel (60) walks to the dugout after being removed during the third inning of the team’s baseball game against the San Francisco Giants in San Francisco, Tuesday, July 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu) (Jeff Chiu / Associated Press)

PHOENIX — Former Cy Young Award winner Dallas Keuchel has been designated for assignment by the Arizona Diamondbacks after four ineffective outings.

The 34-year-old Keuchel hoped to resurrect his career with the D-backs after signing on June 7 but struggled with an 0-2 record and 9.64 ERA, giving up 20 earned runs over 18 2/3 innings.

The left-hander was released by the Chicago White Sox in May after going 2-5 with a 7.88 ERA during the first two months of the year.

Keuchel was the 2015 AL Cy Young winner while with the Houston Astros after going 20-8 with a 2.43 ERA. He’s also a two-time All-Star and four-time Gold Glove winner.

The D-backs added right-hander Ian Kennedy to take Keuchel’s place on the roster. Kennedy had been on the 15-day injured list with right calf inflammation.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

