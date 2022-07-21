ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Kate McKinnon reveals why she left ‘Saturday Night Live’ after 10 years

By Kenan Draughorne
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=275A4Y_0go0p71R00
Kate McKinnon arrives at the 77th Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton in 2020. (Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)

Kate McKinnon was one of several cast members to step away from “Saturday Night Live” earlier this year. It wasn’t an easy decision for McKinnon, who had been a mainstay on the sketch comedy show for 10 years after joining in Season 37.

But speaking with Ryan Seacrest and Kelly Ripa Thursday on “Live With Kelly and Ryan,” she stressed it was time for a change.

“I thought about it for a very long time, and it was very, very hard,” McKinnon said. “All I ever wanted to do in my whole life was be on ‘Saturday Night Live.’ So, I did, I loved it, I had the best decade, and then I was just like ‘my body was tired’ and I felt like it was time.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AUyhU_0go0p71R00

Seacrest then asked what she’ll do now on Saturday nights, but McKinnon is still figuring that out.

“I don’t know what I will do,” she answered. “I don’t know that I can watch the show yet because it’s too emo because I miss everyone so much. It’s my family, it’s too emo. So I think I’m just going to tape ‘The Bachelorette’ and watch it.”

With 10 consecutive years under her belt, McKinnon holds the record as the the longest-running female cast member in the NBC show’s history (and also yelled the famed opening line 75 times, the second highest of any cast member). She portrayed a number of celebrities and public officials over the years, stepping into the shoes of everyone from Justin Bieber to Rudy Giuliani to Iggy Azalea.

In May, Pete Davidson, Aidy Bryant and Kyle Mooney also departed the show alongside McKinnon. Davidson had hinted at his displeasure in the years before his exit, telling radio personality Charlamagne tha God in 2020 he thought he “should be done with that show” because of how they treated him.

Still, he signed off with a touching message on his journey that was shared to “SNL” writer Dave Sirus’ Instagram.

“When I got the show I was 20 years old and I had no idea what I was doing. I still don’t but especially back then. I wasn’t really a sketch performer I was just a stand up,” his message read. “I knew I could never keep up or go toe to toe with a Kenan Thompson or a Kate McKinnon so I was super scared at figuring out what I could possibly bring to or do for such a historic, respected show and platform.

“We were together through the good and the bad, the happiest and the darkest of times,” he continued. I owe Lorne Michaels and everyone at SNL my life. Im so grateful and I wouldn’t be here without them. I appreciate you guys always having my back and sticking up for me even when that wasn’t the popular opinion.”

Mooney confirmed his departure on Instagram, but didn’t dive into the reasons why he wanted to leave. Last month, Bryant told Variety she had also been debating leaving prior to the pandemic, but decided to stay due to all the uncertainty.

“I was worried I was going to really crack it wide open and fully be crying,” she said of her exit. “It felt very joyful, and I felt incredibly fortified by having Bowen [Yang] and [Michael] Che next to me because they know me and know how considered this was for me to go.”

Copyright © 1881-2022. Los Angeles Times. Used with Permission.

Comments / 14

 

HollywoodLife

Jennifer Lopez’s Friends ‘Amazed’ By How Much Ben Affleck Romance Has ‘Transformed’ Her

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck sent fans into a frenzy with her July 17 announcement that they had eloped in Las Vegas the previous night. But sources tell HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that the superstar singer’s friends were left more “amazed” by how “low-key” the wedding was. “Jennifer’s Las Vegas wedding has all her friends amazed at the way this relationship with Ben has transformed her,” shares an insider. “It’s not a big shock to anyone that she decided to elope, she’d been saying they might go that route to keep it more private, but it’s a huge shock that they were so low-key about it all.”
LAS VEGAS, NV
OK! Magazine

Nick Cannon Refused To Promote Sherri Shepherd's New Show Out Of Loyalty To Wendy Williams, Claims Insider

He may not like committing to romantic relationships, but Nick Cannon has no problem pledging his loyalty to those who have helped him along the way. Later this year, Sherri Shepherd's eponymous talk show will premiere, and the program is said to be a replacement to Wendy Williams' now defunct show. In order to build up hype for the new series, production company Debmar-Mercury asked the Nickelodeon alum to do some promotions — but he's reportedly refused to do so because of his friendship with Williams.
TV & VIDEOS
