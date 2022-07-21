ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sedona Chamber of Commerce & Tourism Bureau Promotes Erin Bruce to Director of Partner Services

– The Sedona Chamber of Commerce & Tourism Bureau announced today that Erin Bruce has been named Director of Partner Services. Bruce has been with the Chamber since 2017 and has served as Partner Engagement Manager since early 2021.

“I am excited to announce Erin’s promotion,” said Chamber President and CEO Michelle Conway. “She has been a tireless advocate for our members in her role as Engagement Manager and in her new position she will take that service commitment to a new level.”

As Engagement Manager and now as Director of Partner Services, Bruce is in constant communication with the Chamber’s 730+ members, helping them maximize their Chamber benefits and being responsive to their challenges and concerns.

“Erin has worn many hats in the last few years, demonstrating her leadership and commitment to helping our members achieve success,” Conway said. “She has been the first point of contact for our hundreds of active members, creating our weekly newsletters to our partners and to the public, hosting public events such as our mixers and Community Pulse, and making sure events such as ribbon cuttings, workshops and Annual Partner Meetings are publicized and smoothly executed.”

“During COVID, Erin was critical in managing our communication with members and the pubic while assisting in the development of programs that helped businesses survive,” Conway added. “There are few Chamber operations to which Erin has not contributed her expertise and people skills.”

Bruce graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Hotel and Restaurant Management from the University of Houston, her hometown. She came to Sedona in 1996 working with a contract company as Food Services Director for the Sedona Oak Creek School District. She worked in the restaurant and tour industries, and then as Secretary of Big Park Community School, prior to joining the Chamber.

“It is an honor to serve the business owners who drive our economy,” Bruce said. “I see first-hand the real people behind the storefronts, the friends and neighbors who are working hard to make their Sedona dream come true. I admire their determination and am equally determined to help them succeed.”

Erin and her husband Jason enjoy being in Red Rock Country’s outdoor spaces with their two boys and two dogs. After living in Sedona for so many years, Erin enjoys being a resource for organizations, connecting people and working on solutions. “I love to share Sedona with family and friends,” Erin said. “The Sedona Chamber has been an amazing place to work. We have an outstanding team and I feel blessed to live, work and play in this amazing place.”

Conway said Bruce’s promotion is effective immediately.

