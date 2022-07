For the second straight year, Tennessee football is opening a new season in primetime on a Thursday night. Ball State comes to Neyland Stadium on September 1 for a 7 p.m. Eastern Time kickoff on SEC Network, a year after the Vols opened the 2021 season and started the Josh Heupel era with a 38-6 win over Bolwing Green in Knoxville.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 15 HOURS AGO