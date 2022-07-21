ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Trailer: Harry Styles’ Haunted House Is Full of Suburban Secrets in Twisted Utopia

By Samantha Bergeson
 4 days ago
“Don’t Worry Darling”

Don’t worry, darling, because “Victory is safe and secure.”

The latest trailer for Olivia Wilde’s psychological suburban thriller “Don’t Worry Darling” reminds us that chaos is the “enemy of progress” in a hauntingly mundane and isolated life corralled by a white picket fence and the promise of everlasting marital bliss.

But as Alice (Florence Pugh) grows wary of her husband Jack (Harry Styles) seemingly distracting her with mind-blowing sex (even director Wilde promised the film will be all about “female pleasure”), the facade of a perfect life starts to crack….

Fellow neighbors played by Gemma Chan, KiKi Layne, Nick Kroll, Sydney Chandler, Kate Berlant, Asif Ali, Douglas Smith, Timothy Simons, and Ari’el Stachel start to detail the exact same meet-cute story of falling for their spouses, and it seems like Victory may just be an illusion after all. But as Alice starts to question more and more aspects of her daily life, Victory leader Frank (Chris Pine) starts to push back.

“I’ve been waiting for someone like you, someone to challenge me,” Pine says to Pugh in the trailer, while Pugh muses it’s “all about control” over women.

“Don’t Worry Darling” will premiere at 2022 Venice Film Festival before debuting in theaters September 23.

The film is directed by Wilde, who also stars, using a screenplay written by Katie Silberman, based on a story by Carey Van Dyke and Shane Van Dyke, and Silberman.

The official synopsis reads: “Alice and Jack are lucky to be living in the idealized community of Victory, the experimental company town housing the men who work for the top-secret Victory Project and their families. The 1950’s societal optimism espoused by their CEO, Frank — equal parts corporate visionary and motivational life coach — anchors every aspect of daily life in the tight-knit desert utopia. While the husbands spend every day inside the Victory Project Headquarters, working on the ‘development of progressive materials,’ their wives — including Frank’s elegant partner, Shelley (Chan) — get to spend their time enjoying the beauty, luxury, and debauchery of their community. Life is perfect, with every resident’s needs met by the company. All they ask in return is discretion and unquestioning commitment to the Victory cause.”

The description continues, “But when cracks in their idyllic life begin to appear, exposing flashes of something much more sinister lurking beneath the attractive façade, Alice can’t help questioning exactly what they’re doing in Victory, and why. Just how much is Alice willing to lose to expose what’s really going on in this paradise?”

“Don’t Worry Darling” is produced by director Wilde, screenwriter Silberman, Miri Yoon, and Roy Lee, with Richard Brener, Celia Khong, Alex G. Scott, Catherine Hardwicke, Carey Van Dyke, and Shane Van Dyke executive producing.

“Don’t Worry Darling” premieres in theaters September 23.

Check out the latest trailer below.

Comments / 0

