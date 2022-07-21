ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

What is it Like to See Billings from Within a Hot Air Balloon?

By Trent Flager
 4 days ago
A bird's-eye-view of the city of Billings has always been something I've wanted to see. I've also grown up watching the hot air balloons fly through the sky every Summer in the Magic City. So, it was amazing when I got the opportunity to actually fly in one of the massive...

Have an Amazing Splash at the Largest Waterpark in Montana

A while back, I talked about how the Billings area had, in my opinion, the best waterpark in the state; Big Splash Waterpark. I'm still bitter about its closure, especially when it seemed like they would never close because of its popularity. However, I wanted to know which waterpark in Montana was king now. And, I think I found it.
BILLINGS, MT
Q2 News

2022 Big Sky International Balloon Rendezvous a success

BILLINGS — The last day of the Big Sky International Balloon Rendezvous went without a hitch. The event has been happening for nearly 30 years with pilots coming from across the country, Canada, and Europe. “When you get up early in the morning to watch balloons in flight, there...
BILLINGS, MT
103.7 The Hawk

(OPINION) Country Music Haters in Montana Have a Dismal Concert Lineup This Year

I'm not at all a fan of modern country music, which is an opinion that is shared between the majority of my friends and some family members. But, I do love a good concert. Unfortunately, the rest of this year's lineup of concerts in the Treasure State really doesn't speak to me. While I understand the demand for country music stars in our state, it basically means that if you don't like that genre, you're nearly out of luck this year.
MONTANA STATE
NewsTalk 95.5

EXCLUSIVE: Local Billings Singer Wows 70,000 EDM Fans in Europe

There is nothing wrong with being average. Most of us are. We go to work, have families, pay bills and occasionally do something interesting. We have grandiose dreams as children ("I'm going to be a famous actor, play for the NFL, be an astronaut, climb Mount Everest!") and then reality and adulthood suck the life out of most of our dreams. Maybe that's why I love hearing stories from people in Billings who have done really big things.
BILLINGS, MT
Power outage in Billings affecting hundreds

BILLINGS, Mont. - Hundreds are without power following a storm in Billings Sunday. NorthWestern Energy’s outage map is showing many customers all over the Magic City are affected by an outage. At this time, NorthWestern Energy estimated power will be back on by 11:00 pm.
BILLINGS, MT
City clean up begins after storm tears through Billings

BILLINGS — Every day is different at the Sourdough Bagel in downtown Billings, but for Bonny Perkins, this was a first. On Sunday, water began pouring from the ceiling. Perkins believes it collected in a courtyard above her and had no other place to go. "I was really freaked...
BILLINGS, MT
Huge No-Nos for Billings Drivers If You’re Trying to Not Look Stupid

It's not me. And if you're reading this, it's not you either. Because we are good drivers. Drivers who don't make mistakes when we're behind the wheel. But, sadly, there are some drivers out there in Billings who are not. So this article is for them. For the purpose of this article, I will call him "The Guy" so as to not specifically offend anyone that I will point out.
BILLINGS, MT
Amazing Hot Rods on Display in Red Lodge this Weekend

If you're a fan of classic cars and hot rods, get ready to bring your family, friends, and kids to Red Lodge this Friday and Saturday (07/22 to 07/23) for the Red Lodge Car Show. With such an amazing slate of events planned, you won't know where to look as there will be lots of beautiful cars, food, and parades around you.
RED LODGE, MT
Top 5 Sub Shops in Billings, Montana

Now that the legend, Pickle Barrel, is no more... we've compiled a new and fresh hit list of Sub Shops here in Billings just for you, and the Flakes, to enjoy. No particular order here, just a mix of my favorites and the top-rated online. I'll admit. After almost four...
BILLINGS, MT
Look Out for Zombies. This Depressing Montana Mall is Eerily Dark

When I was a teenager, the mall was the place to go. One could easily spend hours wandering around shopping, checking out cute girls, snickering at the risque items at Spencer's, dropping our entire allowance at the arcade, and eating unhealthy food from the food court. Parents would drop their kids off at the mall with a few bucks and say, "I'll pick you up later, have fun."
Construction resumes on Billings roundabout

After a temporary pause, construction for Montana Department of Transportation’s 56th roundabouts: King and Central project has started again. According to the press release, construction on the intersection of King Avenue and 56th Street West starts on Monday, July 25, with partial closures alternating between each lane of the intersection. A full closure begins in mid-August and is expected to last for 30 days.
BILLINGS, MT
Yellowstone Increases Fire Danger from Moderate to High

According to a press release, the National Park Service has increased the fire danger at the Yellowstone National Park from moderate to high. While there currently aren't any active wildfires in the park, Yellowstone reminds people that campfires are only permitted within the fire rings in campgrounds, and campfires must be attended at all times and be cold to the touch before abandoning.
YELLOWSTONE COUNTY, MT
Massive Amounts of Food Thrown Out at Billings Landfill?

People are very much on edge when it comes to food prices, especially considering the inflation we're now seeing under the Biden Administration. Americans are also very much on edge with the large number of incidents taking place at food manufacturing and food processing facilities across the country. That being...
BILLINGS, MT
Longtime conservationist victim of Montana dust storm crash

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A longtime conservationist and the founder of an organization dedicated to creating a community of people who participate in outdoor recreation was among six victims in a Montana interstate pileup caused by a dust storm last Friday. The crash also killed two children, ages 3 and 11, authorities said Wednesday. The vehicles carrying the victims — all from Montana — crashed at highway speeds into the backs of other vehicles that had slowed down on Interstate 90 just west of Hardin due to the dust storm, the Montana Highway Patrol said in its crash report. Eric Love, 60, of Bozeman, who had worked for the Trust for Public Land and The Nature Conservancy, was the founder of a nonprofit organization that offers outdoor sports lessons, training and competition in the Bridger Mountains north of Bozeman, said Laurie Stahle, spokesperson for Crosscut Mountain Sports Center. Love’s paid conservation work included efforts in Indonesia, Belize, and Tanzania protecting habitat for wildlife including jaguars and orangutans, said Jen Beaston, CEO of Crosscut.
Billings, MT
