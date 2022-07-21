ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newburgh, NY

2 City of Newburgh firefighters suffer heat exhaustion after 'understaffed' response

By Blaise Gomez
 4 days ago

Two firefighters in the City of Newburgh suffered heat exhaustion last night while battling a fire in the intense heat.

Their union, IAFF Local 589, shared photos of the call on Facebook. They say an "understaffed" crew responded to second-floor bedroom fire on Wilkins Street, and that no residents were hurt while they battled the fire.

The department has been fighting with the city since officials lowered their minimum staffing levels to seven members on duty.

Union reps say both firefighters were taken to the hospital and released after treatment.

News 12 has calls out to city officials for comment.

