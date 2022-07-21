ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Chance The Rapper & Vic Mensa Announce Black Star Line Festival

By D.L. Chandler
HipHopWired
HipHopWired
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DNjLL_0go0mh3V00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GLuCE_0go0mh3V00

Source: Erika Goldring / Getty

The Black Star Line Festival was announced recently by Chance The Rapper and Vic Mensa while in Ghana, and the aim is to make the event happen near the near of 2023. The Chicago rappers recently visited the African nation for an educational endeavor and decided that it was time for them to put on a show for the Ghanaians and others that embraced them.

The Black Star Line Festival will take place at Black Star Square in the capital city of Accra on January 6, 2023. Via a statement, Chance explained why the Black Star Line Festival was important for him to get into motion.

“When Vic and I started our careers and started touring, we did shows all over the U.S. Eventually we started touring in Europe, we did shows in Asia, South America, Central America, but we never had a chance to play our music for the people who support us the most,” Chance said.

Chance added, “When we came here [Ghana] and touched down and felt the love that we received and the fans that we got to connect with, the understanding for the need for the connection became apparent to us.”

Chance and Mensa were in Ghana with a group of Chicago students to connect them with their African heritage.

[h/t AllHipHop ]

Photo: Getty

Comments / 0

Related
HipHopWired

Kid Cudi Hit By Objects During Rolling Loud Miami Set, Exits Stage

Kid Cudi is one of the most beloved entertainers in Hip-Hop and beyond but he endured some unfair treatment on Friday (July 22) at the hands of rowdy fans. After some show attendees began flinging items at Cudi’s direction during his Rolling Loud Miami, he walked off amid a chorus of boos and the news spread quickly on Twitter.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marcus Garvey
Person
Vic Mensa
HipHopWired

Respect The Jux: Brooklyn Bishop Robbed Of His Jewelry During Sunday Sermon Live-Stream

In 2022 the wolves don’t care if you’re a rapper, entertainer, or even a man of God—if you’re sporting icey jewelry, you’re going to get got. According to the New York Times, Bishop Lamor M. Whitehead was robbed at gunpoint yesterday (July 24) while delivering his Sunday sermon, which was also being live-streamed to his congregation. The jux went down at a church in Brooklyn as Mr. Whitehead was on stage preaching the gospel when three masked men barged into the service and went to work.
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chance The Rapper#African#Ghanaians#Marcus Garvey Dr
HipHopWired

‘Renaissance’ Revealed: Collabs For Beyoncé’s New Album Include Jay Z, Pharrell, The-Dream & Drake

Everyone in the Beyhive is anticipating Beyoncé‘s seventh full-length solo album Renaissance and we’re all just wondering what “Formation” singer has in store for us. Well, to hear the album, you’re just going to have to wait until it drops on July 29, but in the meantime, Queen Bey has revealed the credits, collaborations and even the track list for her upcoming album.
CELEBRITIES
HipHopWired

Dave East “What Y’all Want,” French Montana & Ayoud “Slidin” & More | Daily Visuals 7.22.22

Dave East been keeping a low profile for a minute but today the Harlem representative comes through with some new heat on an old banger. Borrowing’s Eve’s instrumental to her classic “What Ya Want,” Dave East gives it the East Mix treatment and spits his bars over the Swizz beat while rolling through NYC with his peoples and taking in this sweltering summer temperatures.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Ghana
Place
South Ameriica
HipHopWired

Supreme To Open Up A New Store In Chicago

After running the streets of New York and other cities for decades, Supreme is taking its talents to the Midwest as the streetwear brand plans on opening a new flagship store in the Windy City, Chicago, IL. Already baring the classic Chicago colorway of red, white and black on their...
CHICAGO, IL
HipHopWired

Twitter Engages In Spirited Kendrick Lamar Vs. Jadakiss Debate

Twitter is often a hub of spirited debate as it pertains to Hip-Hop, and a favorite device used in the space is asking the question of which rapper is better than the other. In an odd matchup of different eras and styles, Kendrick Lamar and Jadakiss are the latest rappers to be pitted against each other but it isn’t clear what the overall consensus is.
CELEBRITIES
HipHopWired

Ne-Yo Capes For R. Kelly After Previous #MuteRKelly Stance

Ne-Yo is, without question, one of the most talented R&B singers and songwriters, and his knowledge of the genre has few peers. The “So Sick” artist previously joined the #MuteRKelly movement in support of one of his children but shared in a recent interview that he still enjoys playing R. Kelly‘s music.
MUSIC
HipHopWired

Last Laugh: Mo’Nique To Star in Netflix Comedy Special

Academy Award winner Mo’Nique who has made recent headlines for spats with fellow comedians and others has finally secured the bag for her own comedy special at Netflix. “Can y’all believe this shit? I done came on home to Netflix,” she said a video announcement on Netflix’s Twitter account on Tuesday.
TV & VIDEOS
HipHopWired

HipHopWired

New York City, NY
15K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

HipHopWired authoritatively documents the many facets of Hip-Hop with the respect and verve the culture truly deserves.

 https://hiphopwired.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy